Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BOYS TENNIS
Sectional 37 semifinals at Concord: Northridge, Elkhart win
Full results:
Northridge 5, Concord 0:
- No. 1 singles: Brendan LaCounte (N) def. Nathan Schraw (C), 6-1, 6-1
- No. 2 singles: Brandon Lomas (N) def. Adam Burkert (C), 6-1, 6-0
- No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Lukas Ulfig (C), 6-0, 6-0
- No. 1 doubles: William/Mason Martin (N) def. Braeden Messenger/Avery Johnson (C), 6-3, 6-4
- No. 2 doubles: Nolan Mellott/Zak Martin (N) def. Luke Greising/Andrew Kavanaugh (C), 6-3, 6-4
Elkhart 3, Jimtown 2:
- No. 1 singles: Beau Kaler (J) def. Brady Kelly (E), 6-4, 6-4
- No. 2 singles: Zane Wort (J) def. Ben Miller (E), 6-0, 6-3
- No. 3 singles: Nick Hardy (E) def. Casen Campbell (J), 6-0, 6-0
- No. 1 doubles: Ethan Leazenby/Gianni Lucchese (E) def. Dylan Cook/Gage Wachs (J), 6-3, 6-3
- No. 2 doubles: Noah Dibley/Kaden Kennedy (E) def. Dalton Cook/Caleb Koets (J), 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
Northridge improves to 15-2 on the season, while Elkhart is now 9-6. Concord's season ends with a 7-10 record, while Jimtown finishes 8-4. Kaler advances to the individual state tournament by virtue of his win.
Sectional 39 quarterfinal at East Noble: Westview 4, West Noble 1
Full results:
- No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nate Shaw (WN), 7-5, 6-2
- No. 2 singles: Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Nevin Phares (WN), 6-3, 6-4
- No. 3 singles: Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Kylen Bender (WV), 1-6, 7-5, 7-5
- No. 1 doubles: Mason Clark/Cole Mast (WV) def. Isaac Mast/Miguel Mayorga (WV), 6-4, 6-1
- No. 2 doubles: Gavin Engle/Dawson Schrock (WV) def. Andrew Deel/Nolan Kelly (WN), 6-0, 6-1
Westview improves to 16-3 on the season, while West Noble's ends with a 6-8 mark. Thursday's Sectional 39 semifinals will feature Westview taking on Lakeland and East Noble facing Central Noble.
Sectional 52 quarterfinal at Warsaw, 5 p.m.: Whitko 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2
The Wildcats won at all three singles positions to advance to the semifinals Thursday, where they'll play the host Tigers. The other semifinal pits Wawasee against Columbia City.
Sectional 40 semifinals at Goshen: Bethany Christian, Goshen win
Full results online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 9, Mishawaka 0
The Minutemen romped the Cavemen to finish the regular season with a 7-2-6 overall record and 5-1-1 NLC mark.
Elkhart 2, South Bend Adams 1
The Lions wrapped up their regular season with an NIC win over the Eagles. Elkhart will carry a 10-3-2 record into the postseason.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland 3, Bethany Christian 0
The loss drops the Bruins to 5-9-1 on the season. They have one regular season contest remaining this Saturday against Argos before postseason play begins.