Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22.
Wednesday, September 21
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 3, Argos 0
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez scored all three goals in the win, giving her 29 on the season and setting the single-season program record for goals scored. The previous mark was 27, set in 2016 by Aylissa Trosper. Goshen improves to 11-3 on the season with the win as well.
Bremen 3, Jimtown 2
The Jimmies dropped to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in NIC games with a close loss to the Lions on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
NorthWood 9, Mishawaka 0
The Panthers routed the Cavemen to improve to 2-3-1 in NLC matches. Their updated overall record is listed under their Thursday score.
Concord 2, Plymouth 1
The Minutemen picked up a nice road win over the Rockies. Their updated overall and NLC record is listed under their Thursday score.
BOYS TENNIS
Full results from the first round of the NLC tournament can be found on our event coverage story on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
Thursday, September 22
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 5, Angola 3
The Warriors are outright NECC champs following the win over the Hornets. They are now 10-2-2 overall and 5-0 in conference games.
NorthWood 4, Lakeland 0
NorthWood's updated record: 9-2-2. Ari Topping led the offense with two goals.
Northridge 7, Mishawaka 0
The Raiders improve to 4-6-4 overall and 4-1-1 in the NLC with the win over the Cavemen.
Central Noble 4, West Noble 1
West Noble's updated record: 2-9-2 (1-4 NECC).
Culver Academy 7, Bethany Christian 0
Bethany Christian's updated record: 5-7-1.
Plymouth 2, Wawasee 0
Wawasee's updated record: 1-9-3 (0-4 NLC).
Note: a score from the scheduled ECA-Victory Christian Academy game was not reported as of 11 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 9, Wawasee 0
The Minutemen improve to 6-2-4 overall and 4-1-1 in the NLC, while Wawasee drops to 6-6-1 with a 1-2-1 NLC mark.
Bethany Christian 4, Prairie Heights 0
The Bruins improve to 7-6 on the season with the win.
Elkhart 1, Plymouth 1
The Lions are now 8-3-1 on the season.
West Noble 2, Garrett 0
The Chargers are now 8-6 overall and 5-0 in the NECC with the win.
Mishawaka Marian 2, NorthWood 1
The Panthers drop to 7-4-2 on the season following the close loss to a strong Knights team.
Goshen 2, Warsaw 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the scheduled Culver Academy-ECA game was not reported by 11 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen, Northridge advance four to finals at NLC tournament
Both the RedHawks and Raiders will play for NLC tournament championships at four of the five positions during the final day of the tourney Saturday. They will be facing each other in every instance, as they both advanced players at all three singles spots and the No. 2 doubles. The only final to not include Goshen and Northridge is No. 1 doubles, where the Concord duo of Braeden Messenger and Avery Johnson will battle Plymouth's Matt Manzuk and Easton Strain. Final day action begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Warsaw High School.
Note: full results from the first round of the NECC Tournament, plus a score from the scheduled Bethany Christian-Elkhart match, were not reported by 11 p.m. Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 3, West Noble 0
The Falcons won 25-10, 25-14, 25-10. Fairfield is now 15-4 (6-1 NECC), while West Noble is 6-13 (1-6 NECC).
Westview 3, Eastside 2
The Warriors won a dramatic match to improve to 6-15 (2-4 NECC) on the season.
Elkhart 3, Mishawaka Marian 0
The Lions won 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 to improve to 17-3 (7-0 NIC).
NorthWood 3, Northridge 1
NorthWood prevailed by a score of 25-12, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18. The Panthers are now 16-4 overall and 5-0 in the NLC, while Northridge sits at 15-9 with a 1-3 conference mark.
Warsaw 3, Wawasee 0
The Tigers beat the Warriors, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11. Wawasee is now 12-7 overall and 0-4 in the NLC.
Concord 3, Goshen 1
The Minutemen prevailed over the RedHawks, 25-12, 21-25, 25-7, 25-9, to bring their record to 13-7 (3-2 NLC). Goshen is now 14-10 (1-5 NLC).
New Prairie 3, Jimtown 0
The Jimmies lost 6-25, 14-25, 17-25 to drop their record to 12-9 (4-3 NIC).