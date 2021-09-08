Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Sept. 8.
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood 176, Prairie Heights 264
NorthWood had no issues improving to 9-0 in nine-hole matches with a win over Prairie Heights at Cedar Lake GC. Cybil Stillson once again led the way for NorthWood, shooting a 34.
Culver Academies 153, Wawasee 203
It was a tough match for the Warriors against Culver at Maxwelton GC in Syracuse. Taylor Cripe led Wawasee with a 41 in the loss.
Goshen 194, West Noble 206
Also playing at Maxwelton Wednesday were Goshen and West Noble, with the RedHawks edging the Chargers. Individual scores were not available as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Elkhart 218, Northridge 222
While Karisa Dyer shot the low round for the Raiders with a 47, it wasn't enough to get past Elkhart in non-conference action at Bent Oak GC in Elkhart.
BOYS SOCCER
NorthWood 6, Wawasee 1
In a game delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to rain, the Panthers were able to knock off the Warriors in Nappanee. Michael Hahn had a hat trick, scoring three goals to lead NorthWood to victory. The Panthers improve to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Northern Lakes Conference matches, while the Warriors fall to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the NLC.
Goshen 3, Concord 1
The RedHawks picked up a key NLC win over the Minutemen at home. Goshen is now 3-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in conference matches, while Concord falls to 2-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 in NLC contests.
CROSS COUNTRY
Results from the NECC Super Duals will be found online at goshennews.com/sports once our story gets posted later tonight.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview 5, Bethany Christian 0
In a match that started Tuesday but was delayed to Wednesday mid-match due to weather, No. 15 Westview was able to remain unbeaten with a 9-0 record. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles--Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Cameron Heinisch (B) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Noah Schrock (B) 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. Ethan Pairitz (B) 6-4, 6-0; No. 1 doubles-- Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Matthew Dyck/Austin Shenk (B) 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 doubles--Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Breece Erickson/Jacob Leininger (B) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
The Lakers fell in non-conference action to the Knights.
Penn 4, NorthWood 1
The Kingsmen took care of the Panthers in Mishawaka. Chaz Yoder and Brady Chupp picked up the lone win for NorthWood, winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.