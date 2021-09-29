Here's a look at the local prep scores for Wednesday, Sept. 29, highlighted by boys tennis sectionals beginning across the area.
BOYS TENNIS
Sectional 37 @ Concord - results
-Northridge 4, Concord 1.
-Elkhart 3, Jimtown 2.
-Championship: Northridge vs. Elkhart, Thursday, 5:00 p.m. at Concord High School.
Full event coverage from the Concord sectional can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
Sectional 39 @ East Noble - results
-West Noble 5, Lakeland 0: Individual match results were No. 1 singles Chris Miller (W) def. Wyatt Priestley (L), 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Nathan Shaw (W) def. Dominic Lawrence (L), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn (W) def. Colton Fleeman (L), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares (W) def. Brayden Miles/Isaac Larimer (L), 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw (W) def. Tyler Yoder/Ethan Rasbaugh (L), 6-1, 6-0.
-Thursday's semifinals: West Noble vs. East Noble; No. 16 Westview vs. Central Noble, both at 5:00 p.m. at East Noble High School.
Sectional 40 @ NorthWood - results
-Goshen 5, Bethany Christian 0: Individual match results were No. 1 singles Pi Wellington (G) def. Cameron Heinisch (BC), 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 singles Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Noah Schrock (BC), 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 singles Isaac Stahly (G) def. Ethan Pairitz (BC), 6-22, 6-3; No. 1 doubles Joel Byler/Carter Schmucker (G) def. Matthew Dyck/Austin Shenk (BC), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles Moses Kratzer/Myles Mclaughlin (G) def. Breece Erickson/Jacob Leininger (BC), 6-0, 6-2.
-Fairfield 3, NorthWood 2: Individual match results were No. 1 singles Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Nic Anderson (N), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles Cooper LeCount (F) def. Wes Steiner (N), 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 singles Seth Yoder (F) def. Karson Kirby (N), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); No. 1 doubles Brady Chupp/Chaz Yoder (N) def. Brandon Kauffman/Noah Hochstetler (F), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Isaac Roberts/Charles Anderson (N) def. Luke Holsopple/Michael Moore (F), 6-4, 6-3.
-Championship: Goshen vs. Fairfield, Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at NorthWood High School.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 9, Mishawaka 0
The Minutemen finish the regular season with a 7-6-3 record and 5-1-1 in NLC matches. Warsaw is 5-0-1 in NLC matches and plays Northridge Thursday. If Northridge wins, Concord and Warsaw will tie for the NLC championship. If Warsaw wins Thursday, they win the NLC outright.
GIRLS SOCCER
Culver Academy 8, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins fall to 4-5-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.