NLC tournament first round results
The following are the match results from tonight’s opening around of the Northern Lakes Conference tournament. The tournament continues Thursday at Concord and concludes Saturday at Goshen.
-1 singles: Ben Vincent (NW) def. Holden Babb (WAWA), 6-2, 6-1; Brendan LaCounte (NR) def. Drew Harrell (PLY), 6-3, 6-3; Pi Wellington (GOS) def. Jacob Dixon (MIS), 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Bryson Schrock (CON) def. Hayden Anderson (WAR), 6-0, 6-4.
-2 singles: Nathan Schraw (CON) def. Bennett Christy (PLY), 6-1, 6-3; Carlos Lichty (GOS) def. Quinn Martin (WAR), 6-1, 6-4; Brady Chupp (NW) def. Hunter Flick (MIS), 6-0, 6-0; Grant Martin (NR) def. Zeke Keim (WAWA), 6-4, 7-5.
-3 singles: Michael Whitehead (CON) def. Chaz Yoder (NW), 6-4, 7-5; Moses Sawatzky (GOS) def. Aaron Kramer (MIS), 6-0, 6-0; Carter Snyder (PLY) def. Devon Kuhn (WAWA), 6-2, 6-1; Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Zachary Nicholas (WAR), 6-2, 6-3.
-1 doubles: Aaron Cripe/Evan Nay (NR) def. Brenton Pham/Carter Schmucker (GOS), 6-2, 7-5; Blaine Baut/Grant Brooks (WAWA) def. Jack Reed/Tristen Anderson (WAR), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6; Gage Gongwer/Treyton Martin (NW) def. Christian Nelson/Jack Raker (MIS), 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Smith/Cayden Rohrer (CON) def. Matt Manzuk/Easton Strain (PLY), 6-3, 6-4.
-2 doubles: Cameron Henry/Collin Seegert (NR) def. Brad Demitruk/Charles Anderson (NW), 6-0, 6-0; Cole Rhodes/Michael Ray (WAR) def. Lucas Rush/Lowell Parker (MIS), 6-0, 6-1; Thomas Burkert/Brayden Newburn (CON) def. Liam Fort/Logan Sniadecki (PLY), 6-0, 6-2; Will Nisley/Koop Liechty (GOS) def. Nathan Harper/Ty Brooks (WAWA), 6-4, 6-1.
Dekalb routs Lakeland
The Lakers fell to the Barons, 10-1, in NECC play. The lone goal from Lakeland came from Taylor Jerdon.
