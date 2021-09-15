Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Sept. 15.
CROSS COUNTRY (GIRLS)
NLC Super Dual Round Robin 2 results
Northridge went 7-0 in the second NLC round robin to win the regular season championship outright.
The full individual race standings can be found here.
To see how each team fared in the head-to-head dual scoring, click here.
GIRLS GOLF
Penn 171, LaPorte 182, NorthWood 196
A short-handed Panthers team lost its first nine-hole matches of the year. They now turn their attention to the sectional Saturday at Stonehenge GC in Winona Lake.
John Glenn 187, Concord 193, Elkhart 210
With the split results, Concord finishes its regular season with a 9-5 record in nine-hole matches. They now get ready to compete in the sectional Friday at Cobblestone GC in Kendallville.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 2, Northridge 0
The Minutemen went on the road and pulled off an upset over the No. 10 (Class 3A) ranked Raiders. With the win, Concord improves to 3-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the NLC. Meanwhile, Northridge is now 8-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in NLC contests.
Wawasee @ Columbia City and Westview @ Warsaw were on the schedule for today. Neither of those results were made available as of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Concord 1
Kelsie Long and Kendal Weaver scored for the Raiders to give them an NLC win over the Minutemen. Northridge is now 3-5-4 overall and 2-0-2 in NLC matches. Concord now sits at 4-6 overall with a 1-3 NLC mark.
VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland 3, West Noble 2
The Lakers won a five-set epic match against the Chargers, 25-17, 25-15, 15-25, 28-30, 15-8. For Lakeland, Kelsie Bowling had 34 kills, four aces, 20 digs and one block. For West Noble, Carolina Flores had 22 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and four aces.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge 5, NorthWood 0
Individual match results were: No. 1 singles Brendan LeCounte (NR) def. Charles Anderson (NW), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Isaac Roberts (NW), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 singles Kaleb Ellis (NR) def. Wes Steiner (NW), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Collin Seegert/Evan Nay (NR) def. Chaz Yoder/Brady Chupp (NW), 6-3, 6-7, 6-4; No. 2 doubles Mason Martin/Zak Martin (NR) def. Nic Anderson/Karson Kirby (NW), 6-1, 6-4.
Wawasee 3, Warsaw 2
Winners for Wawasee came at No. 1 singles Joey Harper (6-3, 4-6, 6-4), No. 1 doubles Holden Babb/Grant Brooks (6-2, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Devon Kuhn/Ty Brooks (6-1, 6-3).
West Noble 3, Fairfield 2
Full individual match results were: No. 1 singles Garrett Stoltzfus FF over Chris Miller WN 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; No. 2 singles Nathan Shaw WN over Cooper LeCount FF 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Seth Yoder FF 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares WN over Noah Hochstetler/Brandon Kauffman FF 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Luke Holsopple/Mick Moore FF over JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw WN 6-3, 6-1.
Churubusco 3, Lakeland 2
Winners for Lakeland came at No. 1 singles Wyatt Priestley (1-6, 6-2, 6-3) and No. 2 singles Dominic Lawrence (6-0, 6-2).
Goshen 4, Concord 1
Full report/results online at goshennews.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.