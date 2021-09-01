There were only three games on the local TGN preps schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 1. Here's a look at those results.
GIRLS GOLF: Wawasee 196, Goshen 203
The Warriors edged the RedHawks in Northern Lakes Conference action at Maxwelton GC in Syracuse. Taylor Cripe was the medalist for the Warriors with a 42. Maya Narayan led Goshen with a 48. Both teams finish up their conference schedules Thursday, with Goshen playing Mishawaka and Plymouth at Pretty Lake GC and Wawasee battling Northridge and Warsaw at Stonehenge GC.
BOYS TENNIS: East Noble 3, West Noble 2
The Chargers fell to 4-3 on the season with a narrow loss to their county rivals in the Knights. West Noble won at both doubles positions, but lost in all three singles spots. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles Vittorio Bana EN over Chris Miller WN 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles Nolan Ogle EN over Nathan Shaw WN 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 singles Max Bender EN over Luke Schermerhorn WN 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares WN over Ryan Ludwig/Brycen Ortiz EN 6-0, 6-4; No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw WN over Grant Schermerhorn/Konon Combs 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
BOYS SOCCER: Concord 1, Warsaw 1
The Minutemen and Tigers played to a tie in an NLC matchup at Concord HS. Derek Gomez scored the lone goal for the home team. Concord is now 2-2-1 on the season with a 1-0-1 conference record.
