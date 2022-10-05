Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Oct. 5.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A, Sectional 20 semifinals at Angola: NorthWood 2, West Noble 0; Angola 2, Garrett 1 (OT)
The No. 18 Panthers and Hornets emerged with hard-fought victories, setting them up for a sectional final showdown Saturday at 6 p.m. NorthWood is now 11-5-2 on the season, while Angola is 8-7-2. It'll be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Class 1A, Sectional 35 semifinals at ECA: ECA 6, LaVille 1; Bethany Christian 2, Lakeland Christian Academy 1
Luke Schramm had two goals and one assist to lead the ECA offense to a victory, improving their record to 11-5-1 in the process. In the second contest, a PK from Justin Thomas clinched the win for Bethany Christian, who are now 10-8. This sets up an Eagles vs. Bruins showdown in the sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m. at ECA. Bethany won the regular season match between the two teams, 2-1 (OT), back on Sept. 6.
Class 1A, Sectional 36 semifinals at Central Noble: Blackhawk Christian 9, Prairie Heights 0; Westview 8, Lakewood Park Christian 0
It was two easy wins for the No. 14 Braves and No. 1 Warriors Wednesday, advancing to play each other in Saturday's sectional final at 7 p.m. Blackhawk carries a record of 10-5-1, while Westview is 16-1-1. It'll be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Class 3A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Elkhart: Northridge 0, Elkhart 0 (Northridge 5-4 in PKs); Goshen 3, Concord 0
BOYS TENNIS
Reginal final at Concord: Goshen 5, Northridge 0
