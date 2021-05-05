Here's a look at the prep scores from Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
BASEBALL
Concord 6, NorthWood 4
The Minutemen improve to 6-9-1 after coming from behind to beat NLC-leading NorthWood, who fell to 10-4 with the loss.
Northridge 10, Goshen 0 (5 innings)
Full recap on goshennews.com/sports
Wawasee 6, Warsaw 5
The Warriors improve to 9-6 after picking up an impressive road win over the Tigers on Wednesday night.
Churubusco 15, Lakeland 13
The Lakers are now 3-10 after losing in a shootout to Churubusco.
SOFTBALL
Concord 7, NorthWood 1
The Minutemen defeat the Panthers behind Emily Bradshaw's grand slam.
Northridge 8, Goshen 0
Full recap on goshennews.com/sports
Warsaw 13, Wawasee 2 (5 innings)
The Warriors fell to 2-16-1 on the season after Wednesday's loss to Warsaw.
GIRLS TENNIS
Warsaw 3, Concord 2
Goshen 5, Elkhart 0
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
East Noble 3, Westview 2
Prairie Heights 5, West Noble 0
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee 182, Tippecanoe Valley 200
Concord 159, CMA 168, LaVille 230
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge 81, Concord 50
Mishawaka 111, Wawasee 21; Goshen 94, Wawasee 37; Mishawaka 87, Goshen 45
Warsaw 142, Plymouth 50; Warsaw 114, NorthWood 73; NorthWood 113, Plymouth 82
