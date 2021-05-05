Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the prep scores from Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

BASEBALL

Concord 6, NorthWood 4

The Minutemen improve to 6-9-1 after coming from behind to beat NLC-leading NorthWood, who fell to 10-4 with the loss.

Northridge 10, Goshen 0 (5 innings)

Full recap on goshennews.com/sports

Wawasee 6, Warsaw 5

The Warriors improve to 9-6 after picking up an impressive road win over the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Churubusco 15, Lakeland 13

The Lakers are now 3-10 after losing in a shootout to Churubusco.

SOFTBALL

Concord 7, NorthWood 1

The Minutemen defeat the Panthers behind Emily Bradshaw's grand slam.

Northridge 8, Goshen 0

Full recap on goshennews.com/sports

Warsaw 13, Wawasee 2 (5 innings)

The Warriors fell to 2-16-1 on the season after Wednesday's loss to Warsaw.

GIRLS TENNIS

Warsaw 3, Concord 2

Goshen 5, Elkhart 0

Fremont 5, Lakeland 0

East Noble 3, Westview 2

Prairie Heights 5, West Noble 0

BOYS GOLF

Wawasee 182, Tippecanoe Valley 200

Concord 159, CMA 168, LaVille 230

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Northridge 81, Concord 50

Mishawaka 111, Wawasee 21; Goshen 94, Wawasee 37; Mishawaka 87, Goshen 45

Warsaw 142, Plymouth 50; Warsaw 114, NorthWood 73; NorthWood 113, Plymouth 82

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you