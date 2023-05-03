Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 3.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 8, Eastside 4
It was a dramatic comeback for the Falcons, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pick up a huge NECC victory over the Blazers. Cohen Yoder tied the game on an RBI double that scored Mitchell Miller. Michael Slabaugh then ripped an RBI double of his own, scoring Yoder to give Fairfield the lead for good. They added three more runs on RBI base hits from Sawyer Ernsberger and Eli Miller.
Keegan Miller pitched six innings for Fairfield, striking out 14 batters. The Falcons are still unbeaten in regular season conference games with the win, improving to 12-5 (6-0 NECC). Them and Westview are the lone two undefeated teams in NECC contests.
Northridge 7, Goshen 0
Qade Carrington pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just six hits as the Raiders picked up a comfortable NLC win over the RedHawks. Offensively, Gavin Collins had three hits and two RBIs, while Jethro Hochstetler also drove in two runs for Northridge, who sees its record improve to 10-5 (5-2 NLC). Meanwhile, Goshen drops to 5-9 (3-3 NLC).
NorthWood 11, Concord 2
Connor Reed had a four-RBI night as the Panthers slugged 15 hits on its way to an NLC victory over the Minutemen. Cody Lambert pitched a complete game for NorthWood, helping his team improve to 6-9 (3-4 NLC) on the season. Concord falls to 1-13 (0-7 NLC).
Warsaw 12, Wawasee 2 (5 innings)
The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game via run rule. Wawasee is now 2-11 (1-5 NLC).
New Prairie 4, Jimtown 2
The Jimmies' five-game winning streak was snapped by the No. 5 (3A) Cougars. Jimtown led 1-0 through five innings, but weren't able to hold onto the lead. The Jimmies' record is now 9-6 (3-3 NIC).
Mishawaka Marian 7, Elkhart 2
Marian built an early 4-0 lead and never looked back, knocking off Elkhart to send them to a record of 4-11 (2-5 NIC).
SOFTBALL
Wawasee 9, Warsaw 0
Haylee Allen pitched a one-hitter, striking out 15 Warsaw batters along the way as the Warriors picked up an NLC win. They improve to 10-6 (3-3 NLC) on the season with the victory.
Concord 2, NorthWood 1
The Minutemen scored singular runs in the third and fourth innings, which was enough to beat the Panthers in an NLC matchup. Concord is now 5-10 (4-3 NLC) and NorthWood 5-9 (2-5 NLC) on the season.
New Prairie 7, Jimtown 0
The Jimmies were shutout by the No. 4 (3A) Cougars, bringing their record to 8-4 (4-3 NIC) on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 7, Elkhart 1
The loss brings Elkhart's record to 2-12 (1-6 NIC).
Eastside 5, Fairfield 1
While the Falcons kept it closer this time than their encounter with the Blazers last Friday in the NECC tournament finals, they still weren't able to knock off the No. 3-ranked team in the Class 2A polls. It was the first regular season conference loss of the season for Fairfield as well, dropping their record to 11-5 (4-1 NECC).
Lakeland 9, West Noble 3
Jacelynn McDonald had all three RBIs for the Chargers in the loss, who are now 5-8 (2-3 NECC) on the season.
Northridge 12, Goshen 8
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Concord 2-0, NorthWood 1-1, Goshen 0-2 in dual
Concord was a 77-55 winner over NorthWood and 94-38 over Goshen, while NorthWood prevailed by a 81-55.99 score over Goshen in a three-team NLC matchup. This leaves Concord with a record of 5-4 (4-3 NLC), NorthWood 3-5 (2-5 NLC) and Goshen 1-7 (1-6 NLC). Full results can be found here.
Boys only: Northridge, Mishawaka tie
It's true. Both Northridge and Mishawaka scored 66 points in its head-to-head matchup Wednesday, ending in a tie. This means they both tie for second in the final NLC dual meet standings as well with 5-1-1 conference marks. Full results can be found here.
Boys only: Wawasee, Warsaw and Plymouth face off
Team scores were not reported by 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, but the individual results can be found here. Notably, from Wawasee, Hunter Tinkey won the 100-meter dash and Lucas Linder the 200-meter dash.
Girls only: Goshen, Plymouth and NorthWood do battle
Team scores were not reported by 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, but individual results can be found here. NorthWood varsity winners came in 400-meter dash (Lisa Jackson), 800-meter run (Hanna Clyde), 3,200-meter run (Savannah Slone), 300-meter hurdles (Hannah Chupp), 4X400-meter relay, 4X800-meter relay, high jump (Claire Payne) and long jump (Jackson).
Note: neither results or scores were made available from the West Noble vs. Lakeland boys/girls meet by 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Mishawaka 0
The RedHawks cruised to an NLC win, improving its record to 8-4 (2-3 NLC) in the process.
West Noble 4, Wawasee 1
The Chargers won at all three singles positions, as well as No. 2 doubles, to pick up a non-conference victory over the Warriors. West Noble's record improves to 4-10, while Wawasee is now 4-7.
Warsaw 4, Concord 1
The Minutemen's lone win came on the No. 2 doubles court, with the all-junior duo of Mia McEachern and Danielle Alpin winning 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5. Concord's record on the season is now 6-5 (3-3 NLC).
Note: a result from the scheduled Bremen-Elkhart match was not reported by 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee 165, Tippecanoe Valley 174
The Warriors were able to edge out the Vikings in a nine-hole match at Maxwelton. Jay Finlinson led Wawasee with a 38, while Myles Everingham carded a 41, Vaugh Dyson 42 and Maddux Everingham 44 to help the Warriors improve to 4-1 in nine-hole matches.
Northridge 151, Concord 188, Fremont 197
Not only was it two wins for the Raiders, but one of them was of the NLC variety over Concord. Brock Reschly's 34 was a personal best for the Raiders senior across nine holes at Meadow Valley. He was joined in scoring by Coby Hochstetler's 36, Conner Hochstetler's 37 and Vadim Kidun's 44. Northridge is now 7-0 (1-0 NLC), while the split results for Concord leaves them with a record of 4-6 (0-1 NLC). Lucas Prough had a 43 to lead Concord's efforts.
Elkhart 167, Jimtown 211
The Lions had no issues dispatching their county rivals, picking up an NIC win in the process as well. Scoring for the Lions was Steven Webb with a 35, Will Cochrane 40, Jacob Windy 46 and Ben Miller 47. Elkhart is now 8-3 (6-1 NIC) and Jimtown 1-8 (1-7 NIC) on the season.