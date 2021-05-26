Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 26, including scores from baseball sectionals involving our Goshen News area teams.
BASEBALL
Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont - opening round
- Bethany Christian 5, Fort Wayne Canterbury 3. The win for the Bruins improves them to 12-10, guaranteeing them their first winning season since 1992.
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 10, Elkhart Christian 0
- Saturday's semifinals: Bethany Christian vs. Blackhawk Christian, 11am; Fremont vs. Lakewood Park Christian, approx. 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview - opening round
- Bremen 10, LaVille 0 (6 innings)
- Central Noble 5, Prairie Heights 1
- Saturday's semifinals: Bremen vs. Central Noble, 11am; Fairfield vs. Westview, approx. 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 21 at Wawasee - opening round
- Jimtown 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2
- Thursday's second opening round game: Wawasee vs. Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 at Northridge - semifinals
- Northridge 10, Concord 0 (5 innings)
- Goshen 8, Elkhart 1
- Friday's final: Northridge vs. Goshen, 7:00 p.m.
- Full report of Wednesday's games online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge beats Fairfield in regional final
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
NOTE: Goshen's duo of Kathryn Detweiler/Joya Drenth and Wawasee's Kiah Farrington also advanced to the individual regional tournament on June 5 at LaPorte.
BOYS GOLF
Penn 157, Northridge 171, Mishawaka 208
The Raiders split a non-conference match against Penn and Mishawaka over at Knollwood GC. Ty Miller shot a 39 for Northridge, tying for medalist honors.
Whitko 168, Bremen 186, West Noble 189
The Chargers dropped matches against two non-conference opponents at Maxwelton GC in Syracuse.
