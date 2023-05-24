Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 24.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A, Sectional 21 semifinals at NorthWood: Fairfield 9, Lakeland 0; East Noble 13, NorthWood 2
In the first semifinal game Wednesday, Fairfield was able to shutout its fellow NECC foes in the Lakers. Faith Berkey pitched a complete game for the Falcons, allowing just four hits along the way. Meanwhile, Jayslynn Hall kept up her strong sectional week by blasting two, two-run homers for a total of four RBIs.
In the second semifinal contest, NorthWood had a hard time keeping up with a talented East Noble team. Paige Jacobs started the scoring in the game with a solo homer, and NorthWood actually went ahead 2-0 in the top of the second on another home run, this one from Kailey Martin. The Knights would then score 13 unanswered, though, including eight in the bottom of the fourth inning and four in the fifth to win by the run-rule. NorthWood's season comes to a close with a record of 8-17.
This sets up a sectional championship game between Fairfield (17-14) and East Noble (18-9) Friday at 5:30 p.m. back at NorthWood High School.
Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Penn: Elkhart 13, Concord 8; Penn 10, Goshen 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Class 3A, Sectional 19 quarterfinals at Mishawaka Marian: Jimtown 28, SB Washington 0 (5 innings); SB St. Joseph 13, SB Clay 1 (5 innings)
Both the Jimmies (17-9) and Indians (15-9-1) cruised to sectional quarterfinal wins, which means the two will face off in a semifinal contest Saturday at 11 a.m. Jimtown won the regular season matchup between the two teams, 5-1, on May 5. The other semifinal at Marian Saturday sees the host Knights (18-8) take on SB Riley (3-14).
Class 3A, Sectional 22 quarterfinals at NorthWood: Lakeland 9, West Noble 0; East Noble 8, Wawasee 4
The Chargers' season came to a close with a shutout loss to the Lakers, bringing West Noble's record to a final mark of 5-17. Then, in the second game of the night, Wawasee gave up eight runs across the final three innings to lose to the Knights, bringing the Warriors' season to an end with a record of 3-22. Wawasee built a 3-0 lead over the first three innings and 4-2 margin through five, but couldn't hold on for the win.
This sets up Saturday semifinal matchups of East Noble (10-16) vs. Lakeland (17-12) at noon, followed by Fairfield (23-6) and NorthWood (11-14) at approx. 2 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 38 quarterfinals at Westview: Westview 11, Churubusco 1 (5 innings); Eastside 8, Prairie Heights 3
The Warriors seized control by scoring four runs in the second inning, never looking back to advance to the Sectional 38 semifinals. Max Engle pitched four shutout innings, while Micah Miller backed him up with three RBIs in the game. Braden Kauffman's RBI double then helped Westview win by the run-rule.
Eastside then knocked off an NECC foe in Prairie Heights in the second quarterfinal game Wednesday in Emma. Saturday's semifinals will now see Westview (16-8) take on Eastside (17-8) at 11 a.m., with Whitko (18-6) facing off against Central Noble (14-10) in the second contest after the first one concludes.
Class 1A, Sectional 51 quarterfinal at Fremont: FW Canterbury 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins' season came to and end Wednesday with a shutout loss to the Cavaliers. Tyson Chupp mustered Bethany's only hit in the contest, who sees it season end with a 10-11 record.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 164, Penn 172, Mishawaka 193
The impressive season for Northridge continued Wednesday, as the Raiders picked up yet another quality nine-hole match victory over Penn at Eberhart-Petro GC. Brock Reschly was the medalist with a 38, helping the Raiders remain unbeaten with a 19-0 record.
Elkhart 172, Westview 174
The Lions won a tight battle over the Warriors at Bent Oak. Elkhart was led by Steven Webb's 37, while Westview sophomore Silas Haarer was the medalist with a 33. This runs Elkhart's record to 11-7 and Westview's 9-5 in nine-hole contests.
West Noble 188, Bremen 204, Whitko 208
The Chargers were able to pick up a pair of non-conference wins at Maxwelton GC. Nevin Phares shot a season-low 41 for West Noble, which was able to improve its record to 6-10 with the two wins.
Note: full results from the scheduled Jimtown, LaVille and New Prairie match were not reported by 11 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regional championship: NorthWood 4, Concord 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.