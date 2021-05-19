Here's a look at the area prep scores from Wednesday, May 19.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 46 at West Noble: Westview 4, East Noble 1
The Warriors avenged an earlier regular season loss to the Knights by beating them in the Sectional 46 opener at West Noble. The full results were:
- No. 1 singles: Paige Riegsecker (WV) over Kyndal Mynhier (EN) 6-4, 6-4
- No. 2 singles Madeline Stults (WV) over Kya Mosley (EN) 6-0, 6-0
- No. 3 singles: Nicole Miller (WV) over Sadie Potts (EN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
- No. 1 doubles: Ella Clark/Hallie Mast (WV) over Jalyn Baxter/Kayla Desper (EN) 3-6, 6-0, 6-3
- No. 2 doubles: Dorothy Tipton/Bree Walmsley (EN) over Lillian Eash/Rochelle Miller (WV) 6-1, 6-1
Westview advances to play Central Noble in the sectional semifinal Thursday at 5:00 p.m. back at West Noble. The other semifinal match is Lakeland against the host Chargers.
Sectional 52 at Warsaw/Columbia City: Warsaw 5, Whitko 0
Warsaw advances to play Wawasee in the sectional semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Columbia City High School.
Full stories on Sectional 47 semifinal matches at Northridge and Sectional 48 semifinal matches at NorthWood can be found in Thursday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 8, Goshen 7
NorthWood won the Northern Lakes title with the win. Full report in Thursday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Northridge 7, Plymouth 4
While the Raiders were able to take care of business against the Pilgrims, it wasn't enough to close the gap against NorthWood in the Northern Lakes Conference race. Northridge improves to 20-6 overall with the win.
Wawasee 11, Concord 2
The Warriors cruised by the Minutemen in the final NLC games for both teams. Wawasee is now 14-11 overall, while Concord is 8-17-1.
Final 2021 NLC baseball standings (conference records only):
- NorthWood 11-3
- Northridge 10-4
- Warsaw 8-6
- (T-3) Wawasee 8-6
- Goshen 7-7
- Plymouth 6-8
- Concord 4-10
- Mishawaka 2-12
SOFTBALL
Northridge 10, Plymouth 0
The Raiders clinched the NLC championship outright with the win. They now sit at 21-2-1 overall and finish conference play with a 13-1 record.
Wawasee 11, Concord 8
The Warriors erased a 7-0 first inning deficit to finish off conference play with a big win. Wawasee scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to improve to 4-20-1 overall. Concord falls to 8-16.
Goshen 10, NorthWood 5
A 4-for-4 day at the plate for Olivia Koshmider led the RedHawks to a road win over the Panthers. Goshen sits t 16-10 overall, while NorthWood is now 7-15.
Updated 2021 NLC softball standings (conference records only):
- Northridge 13-1 (clinched NLC title)
- Warsaw 10-2 (Mish, Mish left)
- Mishawaka 9-2 (War, War, NW left)
- Goshen 8-6
- NorthWood 5-8 (Mish left)
- Concord 5-9
- Wawasee 3-11
- Plymouth 0-14
Churubusco 7, Lakeland 6
In a game that had to be moved to Central Noble due to issues at the Lakeland field, the "home" Lakers fell just short to the Eagles. Lakeland is now 3-16 on the 2021 season.
BOYS GOLF
Warsaw 157, Northridge 160, Mishawaka 200
The Raiders fell just three shots short of Warsaw, which allowed the Tigers to clinch the NLC regular season championship with a 7-0 record. Northridge was led by Brock Reschly's 37. Northridge enters the NLC tournament Saturday with an 11-3 overall record and 5-2 in conference matches.
