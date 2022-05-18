Despite the rain postponing most of Wednesday's games, some were still able to be played. Here's a look at the local prep scores from May 18.
BASEBALL
Northridge 9, Plymouth 5
The Raiders have clinched at least a share of the NLC championship by beating the Pilgrims on the road. Northridge built a 6-0 lead before holding off a potential Plymouth comeback.
The Northridge win eliminates Warsaw, Mishawaka and Plymouth from the NLC title race. The Raiders will be the outright conference champs if NorthWood beats Goshen Thursday. If Goshen wins, then the RedHawks and Raiders will be co-NLC champions.
Concord, Wawasee game suspended
The Minutemen and Warriors started playing Wednesday, but the game was suspended in the middle of the 4th inning due to poor field conditions. The game will be resumed Thursday, with Wawasee leading 4-3.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 10, Plymouth 0 (5 innings)
The Raiders finished NLC play with a 13-1 record. Abby Hostetler pitched a five-inning perfect game to pace Northridge.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 52 quarterfinal: Warsaw 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors' season came to an end with a loss to the Tigers in the sectional. Wawasee finishes with a 6-12 record overall for the campaign.
BOYS GOLF
Warsaw 147, Goshen 169, Plymouth 186
The RedHawks split an NLC match with the Tigers and Pilgrims at Stonehenge GC. Chase Meyer led Goshen with a 40, while all five Warsaw players shot 38 or better to win the match. Goshen's record is now 9-4 overall and 4-3 in NLC matches.
Westview 170, Eastside 204
The Warriors picked up an NECC win over the Blazers at Bridgewater GC. Westview was led by Silas Harrer's 40.