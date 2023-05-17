Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 17.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 46 quarterfinal at West Noble: West Noble 4, Lakeland 1
The host Chargers knocked off the Lakers to advance to the sectional semifinals. They will face East Noble Thursday, with the other semifinal pitting Westview against Central Noble. Both matches will start at 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the sectional final Saturday morning in Ligonier.
Individual winners for West Noble Wednesday were No. 1 singles Kora Hilbish, No. 2 singles Jaki Macias, No. 3 singles Leslei Reyes and No. 1 doubles Avery Kruger/Calli Replogle. The full results can be found here. The Chargers have a record of 6-10 on the season now.
Sectional 47 semifinals at Concord: Northridge 5, Jimtown 0; Concord 3, Elkhart 2
The Raiders cruised past the Jimmies, while Concord edged the Lions to advance to Thursday's sectional final, which will start at 5 p.m. at Concord High School. Match results from Wednesday were as followed.
Northridge 5, Jimtown 0:
- No. 1 singles: Saige Wheatley (N) def. Alyssa Aldridge (J), 6-0, 6-2
- No. 2 singles: Jaycie Cress (N) def. Nea Rusterholz (J), 6-3, 6-0
- No. 3 singles: Sage Granberg (N) def. Sydney Bryant (J), 6-0, 6-0
- No. 1 doubles: Addison Henry/Alyssen Weesener (N) def. Eliyahna Brothers/Natalie Butler (J), 6-3, 6-3
- No. 2 doubles: Elaina Duthie/Ava Schrock (N) def. Loria Daniela/Lucy Rosentreter (J), 6-1, 6-1
Concord 3, Elkhart 2:
- No. 1 singles: Adley Keim (E) def. Ari Mosquera Sanchez, 6-3, 6-2
- No. 2 singles: Esther Williams (C) def. Elise Walker (E), 7-6 (6-2), 6-1
- No. 3 singles: Bella Scott (E) def. Elizabeth Carnall (C), 6-4, 6-4
- No. 1 doubles: Maggie Burkert/Addison May (C) def. Mary Grace Lindholm/Charlotte Myers (E), 6-1, 6-2
- No. 2 doubles: Danielle Aplin/Mia McEachern (C) def. Lyla Boecher/Mallory Kuehne (E), 6-1, 6-0.
Keim's season will continue next week into the individual state tournament. Elkhart's final record is 10-6 and Jimtown 6-9. Meanwhile, Concord carries a 9-7 record and Northridge 8-6 into Thursday's final.
Sectional 48 semifinals at NorthWood: NorthWood 4, Fairfield 1; Goshen 4, Bethany Christian 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Goshen 7, NorthWood 3
While the RedHawks got the win, the biggest victory was the teams combining to raise $2,236 for the Jason Motte Foundation as part of NorthWood's annual "Strike Out Cancer" game. The money will be donated to the family of former West Noble baseball coach Doug Brown, who recently passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Goshen scored five runs in the second inning to back up starting pitcher Kyan Miller, who went the distance again for another NLC victory. Goshen's record is 11-12 (9-5 NLC) and NorthWood 10-14 (6-8 NLC) following the contest.
Concord 5, Wawasee 4
Concord won in walk-off fashion, as Derek Gomez's single scored Alex Kridler. This came after Nathan Schoenherr led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple, then scored on a fielding error from Wawasee to tie the game. Concord improves to 4-20 (2-12 NLC), while Wawasee drops to 3-20 (0-14 NLC) with the defeat.
Northridge 10, Plymouth 6
The Raiders exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, snatching victory from the claws of defeat. Plymouth scored all six of its runs in the top of the first, with JT Tabor then coming in to pitch six shutout frames for Northridge to get the win. Tabor struck out nine batters and only allowed one hit in that timeframe as well. The win improves Northridge to 17-8 (10-4 NLC) on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 7, Elkhart 6
Although both teams are members of the NIC, this counted as a non-conference matchup. Marian scored the first six runs of the game before the Lions fought back, ultimately falling a run short. The Lions' record is now 9-15.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 10, NorthWood 0 (5 innings)
Kaelyn Marcum had a double and three RBIs, backing up her older sister, Tyra, in the pitching circle to lift the RedHawks to an NLC win over NorthWood. Tyra struck out 11 batters in her five innings, allowing just one hit as well. Ryen Yoder and Jenna Roll added two hits each as Goshen improved to 14-8 (10-4 NLC) with the win. The loss for the Panthers brings their record to 8-16 (5-9 NLC).
Concord 6, Wawasee 3
The Minutemen scored two runs each in the first, third and seventh innings to pick up an NLC road victory over the Warriors. Cassi Reames hit two homers and had four RBIs to power Concord to the win, which improves its record to 10-16 (6-8 NLC) with the result. Meanwhile, the loss drops Wawasee to 12-12 (5-9 NLC).
Northridge 11, Plymouth 7
Addison Knisley had four hits and three RBIs to help her own cause, as she also pitched a complete game to help Northridge knock off the Pilgrims. The Raiders' record is now 9-14 (8-6 NLC).
SB Clay 5, Jimtown 3
A close loss for the Jimmies to the Colonials brings their record to 14-9 (5-6 NIC).
BOYS GOLF
Penn 161, Elkhart 177, LaPorte 207
The Lions split a pair of matches at Beechwood GC. Steven Webb was a co-medalist from Elkhart with a 39. Elkhart's record is now 10-7.
Warsaw 163, Concord 178, Plymouth 180
The Minutemen went 1-1 in a nine-hole NLC match with the Tigers and Pilgrims. Lucas Prough led Concord with a 43. The Minutemen are now 6-10 (2-5 NLC) on the season.
Note: a score from the scheduled West Noble, Fairfield and Garrett match at Garrett CC was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.