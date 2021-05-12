Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 12.

BASEBALL

Wawasee 1, Northridge 0 (12 innings)

Parker Young doubled, then Jacob Meek was able to score on a throwing error in the top of the 12th inning to give Wawasee its second victory over the Raiders this season. Wawasee improves to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in Northern Lakes Conference contests, while Northridge is now 19-5 overall and 8-3 in NLC games.

NorthWood 8, Warsaw 0

The Panthers moved into a tie in the loss column with Northridge atop the NLC with a shutout victory over the Tigers. Jacob Raasch pitched a complete game, two-hitter as NorthWood improved to 13-5 overall and 7-3 in the NLC.

Concord 9, Mishawaka 0

The Minutemen shutout the Cavemen at home, in large part to a five-run sixth inning. Kayden Cain had three RBI to lead the Concord offense, who improve to 7-13-1 overall and 4-7 in NLC games.

Goshen 14, Plymouth 10

The RedHawks were able to pull away from the Pilgrims in a high-scoring affair in Plymouth. Goshen improves to 12-10 overall and 6-5 in the NLC with the win.

SOFTBALL

Mishawaka 4, Concord 3

The Cavemen used small ball to beat the Minutemen, staying unbeaten in NLC games. Concord falls to 7-10 overall and 4-6 in NLC games.

Goshen 12, Plymouth 2 (5 innings)

The RedHawks a seven-run second inning to improve to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in the NLC. Both Liz Ramirez and Tyra Marcum had four RBI for Goshen.

Northridge 17, Wawasee 1 (5 innings)

The Raiders got back on track with a comfortable win over the Warriors. Northridge improves to 18-2-1 overall and 10-1 in the NLC, while Wawasee is now 2-19-1 and 1-10 in NLC contests.

Warsaw 3, NorthWood 2

Warsaw remained tied with Northridge for second in the NLC standings by hanging on to beat the Panthers in Nappanee. While the Tigers are 9-1 in the NLC, NorthWood is now 4-6 in NLC contests and 6-12 overall.

GIRLS TENNIS

NLC Tournament begins at NorthWood

Full results in Thursday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS GOLF

Fremont 203, Westview 209, Hamilton 264

The Warriors went 1-1 in NECC action, losing to the Eagles but beating the Marines at Lake James Golf Course in Angola.

Warsaw 145, NorthWood 167

The Tigers picked up an NLC win over the Panthers at Stonehenge. Warsaw is 3-0 in the NLC now, while NorthWood is 2-1.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Churubusco wins girls NECC title

The Eagles scored 160 team points to win the championship. Full standings and results in the PDF below.

Download PDF 2021 NECC Girls Track Championship results.pdf
2021 NECC Girls Track Championship results

