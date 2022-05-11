Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 11.

BASEBALL

Mishawaka 9, Concord 4

Concord's updated record: 6-12 (3-8 NLC).

Warsaw 11, NorthWood 3

NorthWood's updated record: 4-16 (3-7 NLC).

Northridge 9, Wawasee 8

Updated records: Northridge 12-7 (8-3 NLC); Wawasee 6-12 (3-8 NLC).

Lakeland 12, West Noble 1

Updated records: Lakeland 5-12 (1-7 NLC); West Noble 3-14 (3-4 NECC).

Eastside 9, Fairfield 3

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

Plymouth 8, Goshen 4

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

SOFTBALL

Northridge 1, Wawasee 0

Northridge clinched at least a share of the NLC title with the win. Updated records: Northridge 14-5 (11-0 NLC); Wawasee 7-13 (4-7 NLC).

Mishawaka 7, Concord 5

Concord's updated record: 11-8 (7-4 NLC).

NorthWood 9, Warsaw 7 (8 innings)

NorthWood's updated record: 8-10 (5-6 NLC).

Goshen 16, Plymouth 0

Goshen's updated record: 10-6 (6-5 NLC).

Lakeland 13, West Noble 1

Updated records: Lakeland 5-11 (3-4 NLC); West Noble 1-11 (1-6 NECC).

Eastside 9, Fairfield 2

Fairfield's updated record: 9-9 (3-3 NECC).

GIRLS TENNIS

NLC tournament: first round winners

  1. #1 singles: Addie Line (War), Lilah Dean (NR), Aubrey Vervynckt (Ply) and Kiah Farrington (Wawa)
  2. #2 singles: Bella Kain (Ply), Saige Wheatley (NR), Abby Nicholas (War) and Britton Jesse (NW). 
  3. #3 singles: Landry Schrock (Con), Olivia Gayler (NR), Morgan Langfeldt (Ply) and Regan Brouwer (War).
  4. #1 doubles: Delp/Jones (Ply), Frazzetta/Mishler (War), Judd/Mack (NR) and Adams/Porter (NW).
  5. #2 doubles: Plothow/Riddle (Ply), Diaz/Kratzer (GHS), Birk/Dumka (NW) and May/Burkert (Con).

Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0

The Falcons won the outright NECC championship with the win. They're now 11-1 overall and finished with an 8-0 conference record.

Churubusco 3, West Noble 2

The Chargers went winless in NECC action this year.

BOYS GOLF

Northridge 159, Prairie Heights 217

The Raiders are now 9-1 overall in nine-hole matches.

Wawasee 160, Plymouth 171, Mishawaka 171

The Warriors picked up two NLC wins in a competitive match over the Pilgrims. They're now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference contests.

GIRLS TRACK

Angola wins NECC team championship

From The Goshen News area, Westview junior Lucy Rensberger was the individual champion in the discus throw. West Noble finished fourth in the team standings, Westview fifth and Lakeland and Fairfield tied for 10th.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you