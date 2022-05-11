Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 11.
BASEBALL
Mishawaka 9, Concord 4
Concord's updated record: 6-12 (3-8 NLC).
Warsaw 11, NorthWood 3
NorthWood's updated record: 4-16 (3-7 NLC).
Northridge 9, Wawasee 8
Updated records: Northridge 12-7 (8-3 NLC); Wawasee 6-12 (3-8 NLC).
Lakeland 12, West Noble 1
Updated records: Lakeland 5-12 (1-7 NLC); West Noble 3-14 (3-4 NECC).
Eastside 9, Fairfield 3
Plymouth 8, Goshen 4
SOFTBALL
Northridge 1, Wawasee 0
Northridge clinched at least a share of the NLC title with the win. Updated records: Northridge 14-5 (11-0 NLC); Wawasee 7-13 (4-7 NLC).
Mishawaka 7, Concord 5
Concord's updated record: 11-8 (7-4 NLC).
NorthWood 9, Warsaw 7 (8 innings)
NorthWood's updated record: 8-10 (5-6 NLC).
Goshen 16, Plymouth 0
Goshen's updated record: 10-6 (6-5 NLC).
Lakeland 13, West Noble 1
Updated records: Lakeland 5-11 (3-4 NLC); West Noble 1-11 (1-6 NECC).
Eastside 9, Fairfield 2
Fairfield's updated record: 9-9 (3-3 NECC).
GIRLS TENNIS
NLC tournament: first round winners
- #1 singles: Addie Line (War), Lilah Dean (NR), Aubrey Vervynckt (Ply) and Kiah Farrington (Wawa)
- #2 singles: Bella Kain (Ply), Saige Wheatley (NR), Abby Nicholas (War) and Britton Jesse (NW).
- #3 singles: Landry Schrock (Con), Olivia Gayler (NR), Morgan Langfeldt (Ply) and Regan Brouwer (War).
- #1 doubles: Delp/Jones (Ply), Frazzetta/Mishler (War), Judd/Mack (NR) and Adams/Porter (NW).
- #2 doubles: Plothow/Riddle (Ply), Diaz/Kratzer (GHS), Birk/Dumka (NW) and May/Burkert (Con).
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0
The Falcons won the outright NECC championship with the win. They're now 11-1 overall and finished with an 8-0 conference record.
Churubusco 3, West Noble 2
The Chargers went winless in NECC action this year.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 159, Prairie Heights 217
The Raiders are now 9-1 overall in nine-hole matches.
Wawasee 160, Plymouth 171, Mishawaka 171
The Warriors picked up two NLC wins in a competitive match over the Pilgrims. They're now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference contests.
GIRLS TRACK
Angola wins NECC team championship
From The Goshen News area, Westview junior Lucy Rensberger was the individual champion in the discus throw. West Noble finished fourth in the team standings, Westview fifth and Lakeland and Fairfield tied for 10th.
