Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, May 10.
BASEBALL
Jimtown 2, Penn 1
The Jimmies pulled off an upset over the defending Class 4A state champions, in large part to the pitching performance of Dalton Cook. He pitched all seven innings, allowing only three hits. Cook only had one strikeout, as the defense behind him recorded zero errors in the game to help out the freshman hurler. RBI base hits for the Jimmies came on sacrifice flies from Mason Armstrong in the second inning and Sam Garner in the third. Jimtown is now 12-8 (5-4 NIC) on the season.
Elkhart 13, Bremen 12
Elkhart scored an incredible nine runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull off a stunning comeback over Bremen. All nine runs were scored with two outs in the frame as well. Brady Sherwood was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, then Braeden Becker drew a walk to bring in the winning run. Offensively, Max Grove was the star for Elkhart with four hits and six RBIs, including hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning to make it a 12-9 game at the time. The dramatic victory improves Elkhart to 8-12 (4-6 NIC) on the season.
Northridge 15, Wawasee 4 (5 innings)
Gavin Collins smacked two homers, a double and five RBIs to power the Raiders to victory. Jethro Hochstetler also had three hits and five RBIs for Northridge, including two doubles. Northridge is now 14-7 (8-3 NLC) and Wawasee 1-17 (0-11 NLC).
Goshen 4, Plymouth 1
The RedHawks made it a season sweep of the Pilgrims, winning on the road this time to improve its record to 8-10 (6-4 NLC).
Bethany Christian 11, Hamilton 9 (8 innings)
The Bruins outlasted the Marines in extra innings. Tyson Chupp had the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth, with Jacoby Reinhardt driving in the insurance run two batters later. For the game, Gabriel Brenneman had three RBIs and Carter Miller four hits to lead the Bruin offense. Bethany is now 8-6 on the season.
Warsaw 7, NorthWood 6 (8 innings)
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Panthers, as the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, then won it in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth. Ryder Ransberger had three hits and three RBIs in the loss for NorthWood, who sees its record drop to 10-11 (6-5 NLC).
Mishawaka 12, Concord 0 (5 innings)
Nathan Schoenherr tallied the lone hit for the Minutemen. They are now 2-18 (1-10 NLC) on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 11, Plymouth 1 (5 innings)
The RedHawks exploded for seven runs in the third inning, helping them pull away with an easy victory over the Pilgrims. Meridith Frey and Kaelyn Marcum had three hits each, while Tyra Marcum had three RBIs. Goshen is now 10-8 (6-4 NLC).
Wawasee 6, Northridge 3
The Warriors broke a 3-3 tie by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, then held on for the victory over the Raiders. Haylee Allen's two-RBI triple proved to be the difference, with Iliana Burelison then driving in the final run. Wawasee is now 12-9 (5-6 NLC) and Northridge 7-13 (6-5 NLC).
NorthWood 7, Warsaw 4
A three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference for the Panthers, picking up a home NLC win over the Tigers. Reagan Austrup and and Adriana Beachy each had two RBIs, with the latter also picking up the pitching win. NorthWood is now 7-11 (4-6 NLC).
Mishawaka 10, Concord 0 (5 innings)
The loss drops Concord to 6-16 (4-7 NLC).
Bremen 11, Elkhart 3
The Lions fall to 3-17 (1-9 NIC) with the loss.
Penn 10, Jimtown 1
The Jimmies lost to a strong Kingsmen team, bringing its record to 11-5 (4-4 NIC) on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls only: Angola wins NECC Championship meet
The host Hornets won the team title, while Goshen News area teams West Noble finished second, Westview fifth and Fairfield seventh. Local event winners were West Noble's Lanie Martin in the 800-meter run (2:23.15) and 1,600-meter run (5:26.31), Emily Mawhorter in the 300-meter hurdles (48.30 seconds) and long jump (16-10.75 feet), Trinity Parson in the 3,200-meter run (12:16.30), Kayle Jordan in the shot put (36-02 feet) and Westview's Lucy Rensberger in the discus throw (121-09 feet). Full results can be found here.
GIRLS TENNIS
First round results from the NLC Tournament
Here are the results from the first round of the NLC girls tennis tournament. NorthWood advanced to the semifinals at all five positions, while Northridge, Plymouth and Warsaw did in four places, Concord at both doubles spots and Wawasee at No. 1 singles. Semifinal/consolation matches will resume Thursday at Concord High School.
-No. 1 singles: Addie Lind (Warsaw) def. Mara Schrock (Goshen), 6-0, 6-0; Kiah Farrington (Wawasee) def. Ari Mosquera (Concord), 2-6, 6-0, 6-3; Saige Wheatley (Northridge) def. Tallie Hundt (Plymouth), 6-2, 6-1; Gabriella Umbower (NorthWood) def. Kylie Creech (Mishawaka), 6-0, 6-0.
-No. 2 singles: Britton Jesse (NW) def. Lacey Utley (G), 6-1, 6-1; Abby Nicholas (War) def. Mya Taylor (Wawa), 6-0, 6-0; Jaycie Cress (NR) def. Grace Selesky (M), 6-2, 6-2; Annie Plothow (P) def. Esther Williams (C), 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
-No. 3 singles: Emma Van Puffelen (War) def. Makayelynn Toumey (Wawa), 6-1, 6-0; Sage Granberg (NR) def. Anna Stone (C), 6-3, 6-0; Tynley Gantz (P) def. Anna-Cate Stahly (G), 6-0, 6-0; Tatum Evers (NW) def. Carmen Ramirez (M), 6-2, 6-0.
-No. 1 doubles: Taylor Delp/Ellie Jones (P) def. Sarah Harmelink/Morgan Priebe (G), 6-4, 6-2; Alyssen Weesner/Addie Henry (NR) def. Avery Landwerlen/Clara Porter (War), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Maggie Burkert/Addi May (C) def. Isabelle Santa/Ava Raker (M), 6-2, 6-0; Amy Adams/Emery Porter (NW) def. Allison Clark/Kenley Stewart (Wawa), 6-3, 6-1.
-No. 2 doubles: Morgan Langfeldt/Cassidy Riddle (P) def. Aubrey Gerber/Mackenzie Hackleman (Wawa), 6-2, 6-2; Claire Reichenbach/Lucy Ray (War) def. Elaina Duthie/Ava Schrock (NR), 6-4, 6-4; Mia McEachern/Danielle Aplin (C) def. Rachel Schrock/Sammi Centeno (G), 6-2, 6-2; Maddy Birk/Kaydence Dumka (NW) def. Denise Tetzlaff/Addison Gardner (M), 6-0, 6-0.
Jimtown 4, SB Washington 1
The Jimmies picked up an NIC victory to run its record to 6-8 (2-3 NIC).
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
A comfortable victory for the Warriors gives them a record of 10-1 (7-1 NECC) going into the conference tournament, which begins Thursday at Lakeland High School.
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood 182, Mishawaka 185, Concord 188
In a tight NLC battle at Eberhart-Petro GC, the Panthers were able to pick up two victories. Ashton Hochstetler led NorthWood's scoring with a 45. NorthWood's record is now 6-2 (3-1 NLC), while Concord falls to 5-9 (1-4 NLC).
Jimtown 196, SB Washington 267, SB Clay inc.
The Jimmies were able to pick up two NIC victories at Elbel Park GC. Clay only had three golfers competing, resulting in a team score not being applicable for them. Jimtown's record is 3-10 (3-8 NIC).
SB St. Joseph 162, Elkhart 185
The Lions fell to a strong Saint Joe team. Steven Webb had a 41 to pace Elkhart, who's record is now 9-6 (7-4 NIC) on the season.
Lakeland 154, Westview 159
The Lakers edged the Warriors in an NECC battle at Heron Creek GC. Silas Haarer had a 36 to lead Westview, while Nate Keil was the medalist from Lakeland with a 35. Westview now has a record of 8-4 (7-3 NECC) on the season.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Northridge 3, Huntington North 0
It's a third-straight win for the Raiders, giving them a 4-5 record heading into this weekend's sectional tournament. They will play Fort Wayne Northrop at Northrop High School Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with the winner advancing to the championship match at approx. 2:30 p.m. The other three teams in the sectional are Heritage, East Noble and FW Carroll.