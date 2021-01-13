A look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament quarterfinals results
- Fairfield 53, West Noble 44
- Westview 58, Hamilton 7
- Lakeland 49, Prairie Heights 29
- Angola 44, Garrett 38
Friday's semifinal games: Fairfield at Angola, Westview at Lakeland.
Concord 47, NorthWood 44
Full report in Thursday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament quarterfinals results
- West Noble 44, Fairfield 30
- Westview 88, Hamilton 22
- Angola 52, Fremont 39
- Central Noble 81, Churubusco 71
Friday's semifinal games: West Noble at Angola, Central Noble vs. Westview (at Lakeland)
WRESTLING
East Noble def. West Noble
A final score wasn't posted, but the West Noble website said the Chargers lost a close battle to the Knights.
Goshen 36, Wawasee 32
The RedHawks picked up a Northern Lakes Conference victory over the Warriors ahead of the NLC championship invite Saturday at Warsaw.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
MBB: Grace 90, Maple Leafs 78 (OT)
Goshen College forced overtime against a good Lancers team, but fell short in the extra period.
WBB: Maple Leafs 69, Grace 61
Goshen College picked up a nice Crossroads League road win against the Lancers in Winona Lake. TaNiece Chapman had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.
