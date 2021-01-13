Sports Prep Roundup graphic

A look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament quarterfinals results

  • Fairfield 53, West Noble 44
  • Westview 58, Hamilton 7
  • Lakeland 49, Prairie Heights 29
  • Angola 44, Garrett 38

Friday's semifinal games: Fairfield at Angola, Westview at Lakeland.

Concord 47, NorthWood 44

Full report in Thursday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament quarterfinals results

  • West Noble 44, Fairfield 30
  • Westview 88, Hamilton 22
  • Angola 52, Fremont 39
  • Central Noble 81, Churubusco 71

Friday's semifinal games: West Noble at Angola, Central Noble vs. Westview (at Lakeland)

WRESTLING

East Noble def. West Noble

A final score wasn't posted, but the West Noble website said the Chargers lost a close battle to the Knights.

Goshen 36, Wawasee 32

The RedHawks picked up a Northern Lakes Conference victory over the Warriors ahead of the NLC championship invite Saturday at Warsaw.

GOSHEN COLLEGE

MBB: Grace 90, Maple Leafs 78 (OT)

Goshen College forced overtime against a good Lancers team, but fell short in the extra period.

WBB: Maple Leafs 69, Grace 61

Goshen College picked up a nice Crossroads League road win against the Lancers in Winona Lake. TaNiece Chapman had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you