Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Jan. 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament quarterfinals: Prairie Heights 44, Westview 27
Hope Bortner led the Warriors in scoring with nine points, but it wasn't enough to knock off the Panthers. Westview is now 5-13 on the season.
NECC Tournament quarterfinals: Angola 49, Lakeland 35
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament quarterfinals: Prairie Heights 37, Westview 34
The Warriors suffered their fourth-straight loss in a tough battle with the Panthers. Westview is now 4-5 on the season.
NECC Tournament quarterfinals: Central Noble 59, West Noble 52
WRESTLING
East Noble 60, West Noble 16
The Chargers lost the Knights, bringing their season record to 6-16 overall.
Mishawaka 45, Wawasee 31
Note: A score from the Concord-Plymouth dual was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Grace College 52, Maple Leafs 44
The visiting Lancers left Gunden Gymnasium with an eight-point win, sending GC to a record of 9-10 overall and 3-4 in the Crossroads League.
Men's basketball: Grace College 85, Maple Leafs 49
A 51-21 advantage in the second half propelled the Lancers to a comfortable win over the Leafs. The GC men's team is now 5-14 overall and 1-6 in the CL.
