Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, December 21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 72, Fort Wayne North Side 67
The Raiders erased a 20-point first half deficit to knock off a strong FW North team. Alex Ellenson led Northridge with 20 points, while Mason Bales added 17 and Nolan Bales 11. The Raiders are now 7-1 overall on the season.
Wawasee 55, Central Noble 47
The Warriors outscored the Cougars 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away with an eight-point victory in Albion. Collin Ziebarth led Wawasee with 16 points, helping his team improve to 3-5 on the season.
LaPorte 64, Elkhart 45
The Lions dropped to 1-7 on the season with a road loss to the Slicers.
Triton 61, Jimtown 59
The Jimmies dropped a close one on the road to the Trojans, bring their record to 2-6 on the season.
West Noble 57, Prairie Heights 49 (OT)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.'
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Noble 52, Wawasee 27
The Cougars kept its unbeaten season rolling, improving to 14-0 and sending the Warriors to a record of 7-7 in the process. Mackenzie Hackleman scored 15 points for Wawasee in the loss.
Mishawaka 54, Westview 26
The Warriors are now 6-9 on the season following a tough loss to the Cavemen.
WRESTLING
Wawasee 60, Concord 21
It was another NLC win for the Warriors, who are now 5-0 in conference duals and 14-4 overall. Concord is now 3-10 (0-5 NLC) on the season.