A look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northridge holiday tourney day two

Merrillville 64, Concord 36

The Minutemen fell to 3-6 on the season. They will play in the Lakeland Invitational Saturday, along with Lakeland, West Noble and Tippecanoe Valley.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wawasee tournament results:

Game 1: Garrett 70, Fairfield 61

Game 2: Illiana Christian 44, Wawasee 41

Consolation game: Wawasee 56, Fairfield 52 (OT)

Title game: Illiana Christian 66, Garrett 42

GOSHEN COLLEGE

MBB: Oakland City 89, Maple Leafs 87 (OT)

Tahj Curry scored all 10 of Goshen's points in overtime, but it wasn't enough as the Leafs lost on the road to the Mighty Oaks. Curry led GC with 23 points in the game.

WBB: Maple Leafs 71, Holy Cross 69

