A look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge holiday tourney day two
Merrillville 64, Concord 36
The Minutemen fell to 3-6 on the season. They will play in the Lakeland Invitational Saturday, along with Lakeland, West Noble and Tippecanoe Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wawasee tournament results:
Game 1: Garrett 70, Fairfield 61
Game 2: Illiana Christian 44, Wawasee 41
Consolation game: Wawasee 56, Fairfield 52 (OT)
Title game: Illiana Christian 66, Garrett 42
GOSHEN COLLEGE
MBB: Oakland City 89, Maple Leafs 87 (OT)
Tahj Curry scored all 10 of Goshen's points in overtime, but it wasn't enough as the Leafs lost on the road to the Mighty Oaks. Curry led GC with 23 points in the game.
WBB: Maple Leafs 71, Holy Cross 69
