Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
GIRLS GOLF
Fremont 186, Lakeland 209
The Lakers fell to the Eagles in NECC action at Heron Creek in LaGrange. Kylee Watkins led Lakeland with a 49.
West Noble 188, Wawasee 191, Churubusco 217
The Chargers picked up two wins, one in conference action over Churubusco and another in non-conference play over Wawasee. Maddie Bottles had the low score for West Noble with a 47.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble 1, Wawasee 0
Neyda Macias' first half goal was enough to lift the Chargers to a win over the Warriors, giving West Noble coach Erika Ingram her first win in the process.
Mishawaka Marian 1, Northridge 0
The Raiders were shutout in non-conference action to the Knights at home.
VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb 3, Lakeland 0
The Lakers fell 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 to the Barons at home, dropping their overall record to 0-2 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Wawasee 5, Lakeland 0
The Warriors swept the Lakers to improve to 2-0 on the season. Lakeland falls to 0-3 with the loss. Winners for Wawasee were No. 1 singles Holden Babb (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 singles Joey Harper (6-0, 6-2), No. 3 singles Zeke Keim (6-1, 6-0), No. 1 doubles Grant Brooks and Blaine Baut (6-2, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Ty Brooks and Devon Kuhn (6-0, 6-1).
Elkhart 4, NorthWood 1
Wes Steiner picked up the lone victory for the Panthers, who fall to 1-1 overall with the loss to the Lions.
