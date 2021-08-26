Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Wednesday, August 26
GIRLS GOLF
Concord 186, Wawasee 192, Mishawaka 225
The Minutemen were able to pick up two NLC wins on their home course of Bent Oak, while the Warriors split with Concord and the Cavemen. Taylor Cripe from Wawasee was the medalist with a 41. Rayna Boessler led Concord with a 42.
Fremont 187, DeKalb 198, Lakeland 229
The Lakers lost against both the Eagles and Barons at Heron Creek GC in LaGrange.
BOYS TENNIS
Concord 3, Jimtown 2
The Minutemen picked up a tough Senior Night win over the Jimmies.
Thursday, August 27
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood 158, Plymouth 185, Wawasee 209
The Panthers once again picked up two NLC wins, this time over the Pilgrims and Warriors at McCormick Creek GC in Nappanee. Cybil Stillson's 32 earned her medalist honors for NorthWood, who are now 4-0 in conference contests. Wawasee was led by Taylor Cripe's 42 and fall to 1-3 in NLC matches.
Northridge 216, Mishawaka 225
The Raiders improved to 2-1 in NLC matches with a win over the Cavemen. Mishawaka's Grace Vandenburg was the medalist with a 41, but it wasn't enough to propel her team to victory. Northridge was led by Karisa Dyer's 49.
Warsaw 185, Concord 194, Goshen 206
The Tigers beat both the Minutemen and RedHawks in NLC action at Black Squirrel GC. Briza Tayagua-Delgado shot a 45 to lead Goshen. Rayna Boessler was the low scorer for Goshen with a 47.
West Noble 200, Fairfield 202, Garrett 211
The Chargers squeaked out two NECC victories over the Falcons and Railroaders at the Garrett Country Club to improve to 6-2 in nine-hole matches this season. Mackensy Mabie was the medalist from West Noble with a 40.
BOYS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 6, Lakeland Christian Academy 0
Justin Thomas and Jordan Richer had two goals each to power the Bruins to their first victory of the season.
Westview 10, Lakewood Park Christian 3
The Warriors put on another dizzying offensive display in beating LPC. Westview is now 3-1 overall on the season.
Goshen 9, Mishawaka 0
The RedHawks had no trouble in beating the Cavemen to start off NLC play with a victory. Goshen is 2-3 overall now as well after nine different players scored goals in the win over Mishawaka.
Northridge 4, NorthWood 1
In a battle of two of the NLC's best teams in recent years, the Raiders were able to pick up a strong win over the Panthers. Northridge is now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while NorthWood is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in NLC games.
Penn 3, Concord 1
The Minutemen lost to a tough Kingsmen team to fall to 1-2 on the season.
Culver Academy 6, Wawasee 0
The Warriors fell to CMA in non-conference action.
Central Noble 4, Lakeland 0
The Lakers were shutout in an NECC contest against the Cougars.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 9, Garrett 0
The Warriors had no trouble beating the Railroaders, improving to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the NECC. Freshman Brianna Munoz tallied four goals in the win.
Bethany Christian 3, Wawasee 3
The Bruins' "home" opener at Goshen College ended in a tie against the Warriors. Kate Sauder scored two goals for Bethany, who are now 1-0-1 on the season. Wawasee is now 0-3-1.
Elkhart 2, Concord 0
The Minutemen fell to 0-4 with the loss to the Lions.
Mishawaka Marian 5, Goshen 0
The RedHawks struggled in a 5-0 loss on the road to the Knights.
Warsaw 2, NorthWood 0
The Panthers were shutout by the Tigers at home in not only their NLC opener, but season opening game as well.
South Bend St. Joseph 5, Northridge 0
The Raiders were shutout on the road against a talented Indians team.
VOLLEYBALL
Westview 3, West Noble 2
The Warriors rallied from two sets down to knock off the Chargers, 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-15 in an NECC contest. West Noble's Carolina Flores had an impressive night with 17 kills, 20 digs, and 2 blocks. Westview is now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the NECC, while West Noble is 3-6 overall and 0-2 in NECC contests. Westview stats were not available as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Plymouth 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen fell 25–18, 25-19, 26-24 to the Pilgrims to fall to 5-3 overall on the season and 0-1 in the NLC.
Mishawaka Marian 3, Fairfield 1
The Falcons suffered their second-straight loss by losing to the Knights, 13-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-25.
Wawasee 3, Bethany Christian 0
Full results online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: the scheduled LaVille-Goshen match was PPD to a date to be later announced.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview 4, Goshen 1
The No. 17 Warriors picked up a road win at the RedHawks to improve to 3-0 on the season. Goshen is now 5-2 overall. Match results were: #1 singles--Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Pi Wellington (G) 6-2, 6-1; #2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Moses Sawatzky (G) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; #3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. Isaac Stahly (G) 6-3, 6-1; #1 doubles--Joel Byler/Carter Schmucker (G) def. Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) 1-6, 6-3, 3-6; #2 doubles--Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Aiden Ebright Zehr/Kaden Priebe (G) 6-1, 6-3.
Concord 3, NorthWood 2
The Minutemen prevailed over the Panthers in a competitive NLC affair. Match results were: No. 1 singles Nathan Schraw (C) def. Charles Anderson (N), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Mitchell Whitehead (C) def. Isaac Roberts (N), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles Wes Steiner (N) def. Avery Johnson (C), 6-4, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Brady Chupp/Chaz Yoder (N) def. Thomas Burkert/Ethan Kavanagh (C), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 doubles Andrew Kavanagh/Sam West (C) def. Nic Anderson/Karson Kirby (N), 6-1, 6-3.
Prairie Heights 3, Lakeland 2
The Lakers won at both doubles positions, but it wasn't enough to beat the Panthers in an NECC matchup.
Fremont 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Eagles swept the Bruins in Goshen.
West Noble 3, Wawasee 2
Full results at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: the East Noble-Northridge match was PPD to Saturday, Sept. 4 due to COVID issues at East Noble High School. The Fairfield-Churubusco match was rescheduled to Sept. 18 due to a limited number of players available for Churubusco.
