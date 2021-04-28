Here's a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, April 28. Some games were able to be completed, others postponed midway through and others postponed completely.
BASEBALL
Goshen 7, Concord 3
Goshen's Mitch Daniels hit a double with the bases loaded, then eventually came around to score on fielding errors from the Minutemen to cap off a five-run sixth inning for the RedHawks. Goshen improves to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference, while Concord falls to 5-7-1 overall and 2-3 in the NLC.
Northridge 3, Warsaw 2
The Raiders narrowly knocked off the Tigers to improve to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the NLC.
Mishawaka 1, NorthWood 0 (suspended bottom 4th)
The game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Cavemen leading 1-0. The game will resume on May 14 when NorthWood heads to Mishawaka for their second meeting of the season. The first game will end with the Panthers being the home team, then the regularly-scheduled game will start with the Cavemen as the home team.
Central Noble 9, West Noble 5 (5 innings)
Since the game made it five innings, it counts as an official game. This was a consolation game of the NECC tournament.
Bethany Christian at Argos - PPD to TBD
Wawasee at Plymouth - PPD to April 29 (Thursday)
SOFTBALL
Northridge 7, Warsaw 6
The Raiders raced out to an early 6-1 lead, then held on for the win in a battle of previously-unbeaten teams in the NLC. Northridge improves to 11-1-1 overall and 5-0 in conference games.
Wawasee 21, Plymouth 7 (5 innings)
The Warriors picked up their second win of the season behind an 11-hit performance at the plate. Wawasee is 2-11-1 overall and 1-4 in NLC games.
Goshen 5, Concord 0 (suspended top 3rd)
Game postponed in the top of the third inning due to rain. Will resume Tuesday, May 4 at 5 p.m. at Shanklin Park in Goshen.
NorthWood at Mishawaka - PPD to May 18
Bethany Christian at Argos - PPD to TBD
GIRLS TENNIS
Prairie Heights 1, Lakeland 1 (suspended)
Rain interrupted the match between the Panthers and Lakers, with each team having one a match already and three left undecided. A date to continue the match has yet to be set.
Fremont def. West Noble
The Eagles had won four of five individual matches by the time of The Goshen News' press deadline, clinching the match overall. The only match left going was at No. 1 singles.
Northridge 5, Warsaw 0
The Raiders weathered the elements to sweep the Tigers, improving to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the NLC.
Bremen at Wawasee - PPD to TBD
Mishawaka at Bethany Christian - PPD to TBD
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Warsaw 2-0, Concord 1-1, Goshen 0-2 in three-team NLC meet
Warsaw beat Concord 74-49 and Goshen 96-27, while Concord beat Goshen 82.33 to 39.66 in NLC action over at Concord High School.
NorthWood 82, Wawasee 49
The Panthers took care of business in an NLC contest against the Warriors.
Northridge vs. Plymouth vs. Mishawaka at Mishawaka - PPD to May 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.