Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, April 27.
BASEBALL
Northridge 4, Warsaw 2
In a battle of unbeatens in NLC play, Northridge was able to pick up a critical road win over the Tigers. Trevor Yoder and Zak Martin combined to pitch seven strong innings for the Raiders, who are now 7-3 overall and 5-0 in the NLC, the last unbeaten team in the conference.
Goshen 9, Concord 1
The RedHawks used a five-run bottom of the sixth inning to create separation from the Minutemen, picking up an NLC win in the process. Goshen is now 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the NLC, while Concord is 4-8 overall and 1-4 in conference games.
Mishawaka 5, NorthWood 0
The Panthers are now 1-10 overall and 0-4 in the NLC.
Plymouth 8, Wawasee 5
It was a tough home loss for the Warriors, who drop to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in NLC contests.
SOFTBALL
Concord 3, Goshen 2
The Minutemen scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Concord improves to 5-6 overall and 4-1 in the NLC. The close loss brings the RedHawks' record to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the NLC.
Northridge 15, Warsaw 0
It was another easy NLC victory for the Raiders, who improve to 5-0 in the conference and 7-3 overall. Grace Lueking paced the Northridge offense with three hits and three RBIs.
Mishawaka 10, NorthWood 5
The NLC loss for the Panthers drops them to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in conference games.
Plymouth 9, Wawasee 8
The Pilgrims rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the Warriors in an NLC battle in Plymouth. With the loss, Wawasee is now 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the NLC.
GIRLS TENNIS
Concord 4, Goshen 1
Concord improves to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the NLC with the win, while Goshen falls to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
NorthWood 3, Plymouth 2
The Panthers picked up another NLC win, knocking off the Pilgrims to improve to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the NLC.
Warsaw 3, Northridge 2
It was the first NLC loss of the season for the Raiders, who drop to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference matches.
Prairie Heights 4, Lakeland 1
Lakeland is now 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the NECC.
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
West Noble drops to 0-7 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Westview 177, Prairie Heights 191, West Noble 214
The Warriors were able to pick up two NECC wins Wednesday be knocking off the Panthers and Chargers in nine-hole action.
BOYS TRACK
Northridge gets two NLC wins
The Raiders beat Plymouth 109.66-22.33 and Mishawaka 69.5-62.5 to improve their conference record to 5-1 overall. Mishawaka beat Plymouth in the other head-to-head matchup.
NorthWood 110, Wawasee 22
The Panthers improved to 2-3 in the NLC with the win.
Warsaw beats Concord, Goshen in NLC meet
The Tigers picked up two NLC wins, beating Concord 70-62 and Goshen 96-36. Concord was then able to get the win over Goshen, 103-29. This keeps Warsaw unbeaten in NLC meets, while the Minutemen are now 5-1 in the conference and Goshen 1-4.
