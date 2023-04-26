Here is a look at the local sports scores from Wednesday, April 26.
BASEBALL
Goshen 8, Concord 2
Adam Ellison had three hits and three RBIs at the plate, while Kyan Miller pitched a complete game to lift Goshen to an NLC win over Concord. The RedHawks are now 5-8 (3-2 NLC), while the Minutemen fall to 1-11 (0-5 NLC).
Jimtown 4, Bremen 2
Dalton Cook pitched a complete game, striking out seven hitters to help the Jimmies pick up an NIC win over the Lions. It's the fourth-straight win for Jimtown, improving their record to 8-5 (3-2 NIC).
John Glenn 6, Elkhart 0
The Lions could only muster two hits in the loss to the Falcons, bringing their record to 4-9 (2-4 NIC) on the season.
Warsaw 9, Northridge 7
The Raiders suffered their first NLC loss of the season at the hands of the Tigers. Northridge had a 7-5 lead through five innings, but Warsaw was able to score two in the sixth and two more in the seventh to leave with a road victory. Northridge is now 8-4 (4-1 NLC).
Mishawaka 6, NorthWood 3
The Panthers played NLC-leading Mishawaka close, ultimately losing by a three-run margin to bring their record to 4-7 (2-3 NLC) on the season. Mishawaka is now the last unbeaten team in conference games with a 5-0 NLC mark so far.
Plymouth 14, Wawasee 6
The Warriors are now 2-10 (1-4 NLC) on the season following the loss to the Pilgrims.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 8, Concord 5
Goshen was able to prevail in a back-and-forth contest with the Minutemen. Goshen went ahead 2-0 in the third, only for Concord to take the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fifth. The RedHawks scored the next five runs, however, to give themselves enough breathing room. Goshen is now 7-5 (3-2 NLC) and Concord 3-10 (2-3 NLC) on the season.
Wawasee 5, Plymouth 4
Arisai Garcia got to play the hero for Wawasee, hitting a two-RBI single to drive in the winning runs for her team in walk-off fashion. Wawasee scored all five of its runs in the final two innings to complete the comeback. Their record is now 9-6 (2-3 NLC).
Warsaw 9, Northridge 8
The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a dramatic comeback victory over the Raiders. It spoiled a big performance from Grace Urbanski, who hit two home runs and a double as part of a four-hit night for Northridge. The Raiders' record is now 2-10 (2-3 NLC).
Mishawaka 9, NorthWood 4
The Cavemen went up 8-0 after two innings and never looked back, improving to 5-0 in NLC contests. Meanwhile, NorthWood is now 4-7 (2-3 NLC) on the season through 11 games.
Bremen 8, Jimtown 3
It was a tough NIC loss for the Jimmies, who had won four games in a row overall coming into the night. They are now 7-2 (4-2 NIC) on the season.
John Glenn 12, Elkhart 4
The loss drops the Lions' record to 2-10 (1-5 NIC) on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Goshen 80, Plymouth 52
The RedHawks picked up their first NLC win of the season, defeating the Pilgrims in a dual on the road. Full results can be found here.
Boys only: Mishawaka 2-0, Wawasee 1-1, NorthWood 0-2 at meet
Mishawaka beat Wawasee 88-44 and NorthWood 94-38, while Wawasee was able to edge NorthWood, 71.16-60.86 in a NLC dual in Nappanee. This leaves Wawasee with a record of 3-3 (2-3 NLC) and NorthWood 2-4 (1-4 NLC).
Boys only: Warsaw 2-0, Northridge 1-1, Concord 0-2 at dual
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Westview 5, Northridge 0
It was another impressive victory for the Warriors, who improve to 7-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Northridge's record is now 3-4.
Note: full results from the first day of the NIC Tournament were not provided by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Mishawaka Marian 181, Elkhart 186, SB Riley 259
The Lions split a pair of NIC contests at Elcona GC. Elkhart's Steven Webb was the low scorer, carding a 41. Elkhart's record is now 7-3 (5-1 NIC).