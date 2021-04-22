Here’s a look at the prep scores from Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, 2021. Games originally scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday that were postponed are noted as well.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
BASEBALL
Concord 10, Plymouth 2
The Minutemen scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from the Pilgrims in Northern Lakes Conference action.
Goshen 5, Warsaw 0
Reece Fisher pitched six shutout innings to lead the RedHawks to an NLC victory over the Tigers on the road. Noah Alford had a 2-RBI double in the second inning to propel the Goshen offense.
Bethany Christian 23, Argos 1 (5 innings)
The Bruins are now 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Hoosier Plains Conference. A full report of this game can be found in Thursday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
NorthWood at Northridge - PPD to April 24
Mishawaka at Wawasee - PPD to TBD
SOFTBALL
Warsaw 5, Goshen 1
A four-run second inning was enough for the Tigers in a road win over the RedHawks.
Mishawaka 5, Wawasee 1
The Cavemen were able to knock off the Warriors in NLC action in Mishawaka.
Bethany Christian 21, Argos 11 (5 innings)
The Bruins picked up the first win of the Sheila Moser era by run-ruling the Dragons at home. Mia Reinhardt led the Bethany offense with two hits and three RBIs.
Concord 15, Plymouth 2 (5 innings)
The Minutemen are now 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference. A full report of this game can be found in Thursday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Northridge at NorthWood - PPD to April 27
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Plymouth 2-0, Goshen 1-1, Wawasee 0-2 in NLC meet
The Pilgrims picked up an 83-44 win over Wawasee and a 72-60 victory over Goshen. The RedHawks beat the Warriors, 92-40. Goshen is 1-3 in the NLC, while Wawasee is 0-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge at Warsaw - PPD to April 28
Concord at Bremen - PPD to May 17
Jimtown at NorthWood - PPD to TBD
Westview at Prairie Heights - PPD to TBD
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
BASEBALL
Churubusco 7, West Noble 6
A run in the top of the sixth sent the Chargers to an 0-7 record and 0-3 in NECC competition.
Central Noble 10, Westview 8
A late rally from the Cougars lifted them over the Warriors. Westview is 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the NECC.
Bethany Christian 10, LaVille 9
Trailing 9-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Bruins rallied to score five in the frame and then walk it off on a wild pitch. Carter Miller scored the winning run to improve Bethany to 4-0 on the season.
NorthWood 10, Concord 0
The combination of Isaac Roberts and Landon Kamp allowed just three hits while striking out 11 batters in the Panther shutout win over the Minutemen. NorthWood is 5-2 and 1-0 in the NLC, while Concord is 4-4-1 and 1-1 in the NLC.
Northridge 15, Goshen 3 (6 innings)
A full report of this game can be found in Friday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Fairfield at Lakeland - PPD to TBD
SOFTBALL
West Noble 13, Churubusco 3 (6 innings)
The Chargers scored four runs each in the first, second and sixth innings to keep rolling. They remain unbeaten at 8-0-1 with a 3-0 NECC record.
Central Noble 4, Westview 1
The Cougars scored all four of their runs in the final three innings to knock off the Warriors in Topeka. Westview is now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the NECC.
NorthWood 8, Concord 3 (8 innings)
The Panthers exploded for five runs in extra innings, highlighted by an inside-the-park grand slam from Morgan Jenkins in the top of the eighth. NorthWood is now 2-5 overall and 1-0 in the NLC. Concord falls to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in NLC action.
Northridge 8, Goshen 1
Abby Hostetler pitched 5 1/3rd innings, striking out 12 batters to lead the Raiders to an NLC win over the RedHawks. Northridge is 6-1-1 and 1-0 in the NLC, while Goshen is now 5-5 and 0-2 in NLC competition.
Fairfield 18, Lakeland 1 (5 innings)
A full report of this game can be found in Friday's print edition and online at goshennews.com/sports.
South Bend Riley at Concord - PPD to TBD
Note: the Bethany Christian at Bremen score did not make it in before press deadline.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 5, Goshen 0
It was another strong performance from the Raiders in a sweep of the RedHawks. Northridge winners were No. 1 singles Riley Wheatley, No. 2 singles Lilah Dean, No. 3 singles Maia Schmucker, No. 1 doubles Peyton Kieper and Brynne Gayler and No. 2 doubles Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
The Warriors swept the Chargers in NECC competition. Winners were No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults, No. 3 singles Nicole Miller, No. 1 doubles Hallie Mast and Ella Clark and No. 2 doubles Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller.
Concord 5, Mishawaka 0
The Minutemen swept the Cavemen in NLC play. Winners for Concord were No. 1 singles Rylee Brenneman, No. 2 singles Claire Steele, No. 3 singles Maddie Copsey, No. 1 doubles Kate Steele and Gracie Westlake and No. 2 doubles Maggie Burkert and Addie May.
Plymouth 4, NorthWood 1
The lone victory for the Panthers came from the No. 2 doubles team of Emery Potter and Amy Adams. NorthWood is now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the NLC.
Fairfield 4, Warsaw 1
The Falcons picked up a non-conference victory over the Tigers at home. Winners came from No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder and No. 2 doubles Paige Simmons and Krystal Yoder.
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
The Lakers were swept at home by the Barons in non-conference play.
Wawasee at Manchester - PPD to TBD
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 172, Elkhart 219, Bethany Christian 220
Chase Meyer was the medalist for the RedHawks, shooting a 40 at Black Squirrel. Cam Heinisch led Bethany with a 47.
Lakeland 160, Westview 188
Lakers sophomore Ben Keil shot a 34 to earn medalist honors. Lakeland is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in NECC matches.
West Noble 213, Central Noble 214, Eastside 233
The Chargers picked up a couple of NECC victories behind co-medalists Brockton Miller and Brayden Bohde shooting a 43 at Bridgewater Golf Course.
TRACK AND FIELD (BOYS)
Mishawaka 2-0, Concord 1-1, NorthWood 0-2 in three-way meet
The Cavemen won 75-57 over Concord and 81-53 over NorthWood, while the Minutemen were 88-44 victors over the Panthers.
Goshen tops Plymouth in NLC action
Goshen athletic director Larry Kissinger tweeted the RedHawks beat the Pilgrims, but no scores were provided.
Northridge 2-0, Warsaw 1-1, Wawasee 0-2 in three-way meet
Northridge beat Wawasee 109-23 and Warsaw 76-55.5, while the Tigers beat the Warriors 118-14.
TRACK AND FIELD (GIRLS)
Note: team scores from the Concord, Warsaw and Mishawaka at Mishawaka event were not available by press deadline.
TRACK AND FIELD (BOYS AND GIRLS)
Note: results from Central Noble at West Noble, as well as the three-team meet of Lakeland Lakeland, Bethany Christian and Westview at Westview were not made available by press deadline.
