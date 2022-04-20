Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, April 20.

BASEBALL

Northridge 14, NorthWood 2

The Raiders kept up their dominant week with a big NLC win over the Panthers. Northridge used a seven-run fifth inning to enforce the run rule over NorthWood. Northridge is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference games, while NorthWood is 1-7 and 0-2 in league contests.

Mishawaka 14, Wawasee 4

The Warriors are now 1-4 on the season with an 0-2 NLC record.

Plymouth 14, Concord 2

The Minutemen drop to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the NLC with the home loss to the Pilgrims.

Garrett 5, Fairfield 0

The Falcons suffered their first loss of the season to a strong Garrett team. Luke Byers pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, striking out nine batters in the win for the visitors.

Goshen 3, Warsaw 3 (suspended)

Game was suspended after seven innings due to darkness. It will be resumed on Friday, May 6 at Warsaw. A full report from the game can be found at goshennews.com/sports.

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 14, Garrett 4

A seven-run second inning opened it up for the Falcons as they improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the NECC. Makenna Steele had three hits, including a home run, and was the winning pitcher as well.

Westview 3, Fremont 2

With the bases loaded, two outs and facing a full count, Hope Bortner was able to draw a walk to score the winning run for the Warriors. Westview remains unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the NECC.

Northridge 9, NorthWood 0

Abby Hostetler threw a no-hitter for the Raiders, needing only 71 pitches to take care of the Panthers. She also struck out 15 batters in her seven innings of work. Northridge improves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLC with the win, while NorthWood sits at 1-5 overall with an 0-2 NLC mark.

Concord 19, Plymouth 1

The Minutemen had no issues with the Pilgrims, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLC with a dominant victory.

Mishawaka 14, Wawasee 7

The Warriors fell on the short-end of an NLC slugfest in Syracuse. Wawasee is now 3-5 overall on the season with a 1-1 conference record.

Note: the Goshen at Warsaw softball game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to weather.

GIRLS TENNIS

Westview 4, Lakeland 1

The Warriors picked up an NECC victory over the Lakers, improving their record to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Lakeland is now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in NECC matches.

All other girls tennis matches scheduled for Wednesday — Northridge vs. Warsaw, Bremen vs. Concord, Fremont vs. West Noble and NorthWood vs. Plymouth — were postponed due to the weather.

BOYS GOLF

Northridge 162, Fremont 196

The Raiders picked up their fourth nine-hole match victory of the season by defeating the Eagles at Meadow Valley GC. Coby Hochstetler was the medalist with a 39 for Northridge.

Goshen 158, Lakeland 185, West Noble 233

The RedHawks won two non-conference matches, while the Lakers picked up an NECC victory in a three-team battle at Black Squirrel. Goshen's Chase Meyer shot a 37 to earn low medalist honors.

