Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Goshen 10, Warsaw 0 (5 innings)
The RedHawks picked up an impressive road win over the Tigers, scoring all of its run between the second and fourth innings to run-rule its NLC counterparts. Adam Ellison and Caelan Miller each ended up with two RBIs, while Kyan Miller pitched all five innings for Goshen, allowing just three hits. The RedHawks improve to 3-6 overall and 1-1 in conference games with the win.
Northridge 7, NorthWood 1
Gavin Collins had three of the Raiders' 10 hits to pace the offense, helping Northridge secure an NLC win in as many days. Qade Carrington pitched a complete game as well for the Raiders, who have won five games in a row overall to bring their record to 6-1 (2-0 NLC) on the season. NorthWood's record is now 3-4 (1-1 NLC).
Plymouth 8, Concord 2
After the Minutemen went up 2-0 early, the Pilgrims scored the next eight runs unanswered to leave with an NLC victory. The loss gives Concord a 1-7 (0-2 NLC) record so far on the season.
Mishawaka 10, Wawasee 4
The Warriors continue to search for its first win of the season, losing a home contest to the Cavemen to fall to 0-6 (0-2 NLC) on the year.
Penn 2, Elkhart 0
The Lions kept it close against the Kingsmen, but were unable to knock off the defending 4A state champions at home. Elkhart is now 2-8 (1-3 NIC) on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 9, Jimtown 4
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 10, Warsaw 0 (5 innings)
The RedHawks softball team mimicked the baseball team, beating the Tigers by the same exact score. Tyra Marcum's home run in the bottom of the fifth inning brought an official end to the game by the run-rule. She added another homer and a triple, finishing with five RBIs at the plate. Marcum also pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10 Warsaw batters. Goshen is now 5-3 (1-1 NLC) on the season.
NorthWood 7, Northridge 2
The Panthers scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away from the Raiders in an NLC showdown. Adriana Beachy had three RBIs at the plate for NorthWood, which sees its record improve to 3-5 (1-1 NLC) on the season with the win. Meanwhile, Northridge falls to 1-8 (1-1 NLC).
Jimtown 6, Mishawaka Marian 3
Abbey Martin had a three-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie with the Knights, helping the Jimmies pick up a solid NIC road win. Jimtown improves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference games with the victory.
Plymouth 4, Concord 2
It was a tough home loss for the Minutemen to the Pilgrims. Concord is now 2-6 (1-1 NLC) on the season.
Mishawaka 4, Wawasee 1
After the Warriors had tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, the Cavemen countered with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame to pick up the NLC victory. Wawasee is now 6-3 overall and 0-1 in conference contests.
Central Noble 11, Westview 1
Westview dropped to 1-4 (1-3 NECC) on the season with the loss to the No. 4 (2A) Cougars.
Penn 10, Elkhart 0 (6 innings)
The Lions are now 1-8 (0-4 NIC) on the season after losing to the highly-touted Kingsmen.
TRACK AND FIELD
West Noble sweeps Central Noble
The Chargers' boys team beat the Cougars, 75-57, while the girls were 97-35 winners over its county rivals. Full boys results can be found here, while the girls results can be found here.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 5, Jimtown 0
It was another clean sweep for the Panthers, this time over Jimtown. NorthWood's record is now 5-0 overall, while the Jimmies fall to 4-4. Individual winners for NorthWood were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 2 singles Britton Jesse, No. 3 singles Tatum Evers, No. 1 doubles Emery Porter/Amy Adams and No. 2 doubles Kaydence Dumka/Maddy Birk.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
The Warriors are also still unbeaten after clean-sweeping the Lakers in an NECC contest, bringing their record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 within the conference. Winners for Westview were No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults, No. 3 singles Bailey Kenner, No. 1 doubles Ella Clark/Ava Brown and No. 2 doubles Ella Yoder/Jen Osorio-Luna.
Concord 3, Bremen 2
The Minutemen edged the Lions in a non-conference battle. Concord's winners came at No. 3 singles (Anna Stone), No. 1 doubles (Maggie Burkert/Addi May) and No. 2 doubles (Mia McEachern/Dani Aplin). Concord is now 3-2 on the season.
Warsaw 4, Northridge 1
The Raiders dropped an NLC contest against the Tigers, with its lone victory coming from No. 2 singles player Jaycie Cress. Northridge's record is now 2-2 (1-1 NLC).
Fremont 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers are now 2-7 (0-3 NECC) on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 172, Lakeland 191, West Noble 210
Braxten Sheets carded a 39 to lead Goshen, which was the low score amongst all three teams competing at Maxwelton GC. It was the first nine-hole match of the season for the RedHawks, giving them a 2-0 record. West Noble's two losses brings their record to 1-4 (0-3 NECC).
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown, Penn and SB Riley match at Knollwood GC was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.