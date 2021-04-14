Here’s a look at the prep scores from Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Goshen 11, Central Noble 2
The RedHawks improved to 4-1 with the win. Ezequiel Reyes hit a 3-run home run in the first inning to jump start Goshen to the victory.
Northridge 12, Lakeland 2 (5 innings)
The Raiders are now 4-0 after another convincing victory, this one over the Lakers in LaGrange.
NorthWood 17, LaVille 6
The Panthers picked up their first victory of the season with a convincing win over LaVille. Morgan Jenkins had four RBIs to lead the NorthWood attack.
West Noble 18, Whitko 9
The Chargers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a come-from-behind victory. West Noble is 5-0-1 on the season.
Goshen 3, Concord 2
Full results in Thursday’s paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers lost to intra-county rival East Noble in Ligonier.
Concord 107, Wawasee 24
The Minutemen won the Northern Lakes Conference opener over the Warriors in Dunlap. Concord is 2-0 overall on the season as well.
Mishawaka beats NorthWood, Plymouth
Mishawaka edged NorthWood, 72-60, and Plymouth, 69-63, to start NLC action 2-0. It was not known who won between NorthWood and Plymouth by press deadline
Due to technical difficulties, the Goshen, Northridge and Warsaw meet at Northridge was not able to be scored by The Goshen News’ press deadline.
