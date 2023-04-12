Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, April, 12.
BASEBALL
Northridge 20, Lakeland 1 (5 innings)
Everyone who batted for Northridge tallied at least one hit, with Jack Urbanski and JT Tabor each having three RBIs in the comfortable victory for the Raiders. Northridge is 2-1 on the season now.
Central Noble 9, Goshen 8
The RedHawks nearly pulled off an incredible comeback, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before the Cougars ended the rally one run short. Goshen drops to 2-3 on the season with the loss.
SB Adams 8, Jimtown 1
It was tough sledding for the Jimmies, dropping their NIC opener to the Eagles. Jimtown is now 1-3 (0-1 NIC) on the season.
New Prairie 12, Elkhart 1 (5 innings)
Elkhart drops to 1-5 (0-1 NIC) with the loss.
SOFTBALL
West Noble 13, Whitko 9
The Chargers have won two games in a row following a victory over Whitko. Three different players had at least three hits for West Noble: Julia Vargas, Riley Krider and Jacelynn McDonald. West Noble is now 3-3 on the season.
Wawasee 17, Westview 10
Wawasee won an offensive slugfest over their Warrior counterparts. Sylvia Dixon led Wawasee with three hits and four RBIs, helping he team improve to 3-3 on the season. Westview is now 0-2.
New Prairie 9, Elkhart 0
The Lions drop to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in NIC games with the loss to the Cougars.
SB Adams 12, Jimtown 2
The Jimmies are now 3-1 (1-1 NIC) on the season following a loss to the Eagles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls only: Concord goes 2-0, Wawasee 1-1, Goshen 0-2 at meet
Concord won the head-to-head over Wawasee, 79.5-52.5, and Goshen, 105-27. Wawasee then beat Goshen, 93-35, in its head-to-head scoring during an NLC meet at GHS. This gives Concord a 2-0 NLC mark, Wawasee 1-1 and Goshen 0-2.
Girls only: Northridge, NorthWood and Mishawaka all go 1-1
Northridge beat NorthWood, while NorthWood beat Mishawaka, with Mishawaka beating Northridge in all of the head-to-head scoring Wednesday night. Per Northridge Athletics, the team scores weren't correctly scored, however all three coaches said the outcomes were correct with each team going 1-1 to start the NLC dual meet portion of their schedules.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers are 1-3 on the season.
Concord 4, Goshen 1
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the scheduled Elkhart-Jimtown match was not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Prairie Heights 187, Westview 199, West Noble 223
The Warriors split results in an NECC match, while the Chargers lost to both of their opponents. It was both the season and conference openers for both Westview and West Noble.