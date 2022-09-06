Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Sept. 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 8, LaVille 0
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez scored three goals to pace the RedHawk offense in the win. Goshen improves to 7-2 on the season with the victory.
NorthWood 2, Concord 1
Second-half goals from Kailey Kiefer and Joslyn Miller lifted the Panthers over the Minutemen. NorthWood improves to 5-1-1 overall and 1-1-1 in the NLC, while Concord is now 2-5-2 overall and 1-2 in NLC matches.
West Noble 2, Garrett 0
Stefany Dominguez and Jacquelyn Macias were the goal scorers for the Chargers as they picked up their first win of the season. They are now 1-5-2 overall and 1-2 in NECC contests.
Westview 6, Central Noble 0
Paige Schwartz had a hat trick to lead the Warriors to an easy win over the Cougars. Westview is now 6-2-1 overall with a 4-0 NECC mark.
Bethany Christian 6, ECA 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart 3, Penn 0
It was an impressive victory for Elkhart, as the No. 17 (3A) Lions knocked off their NIC rivals, who were ranked No. 11 in the Class 3A poll this week. Goals were scored by Eberardo Cabrera, Gian Michael and Daniel Lopez. Elkhart is now 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference matches.
West Noble 7, Central Noble 1
The Chargers cruised to an NECC victory over their county rivals, improving to 3-4 overall and 3-0 in conference games in the process. Bradyn Barth led the offense with two goals.
Goshen 1, Concord 1
Goshen still remains unbeaten in NLC matches, bringing its conference record to 3-0-1 (4-1-3 overall). Meanwhile, Concord now sits with a 2-2-2 overall record and 1-1-1 in the NLC.
NorthWood 1, Wawasee 1
The tie between the two teams leaves NorthWood with a 4-2-1 (0-2-1 NLC) record and Wawasee at 5-2-1 (1-0-1 NLC).
Bethany Christian 2, ECA 1 (OT)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Wawasee 0
The No. 22 RedHawks swept the Warriors to keep its undefeated season going, improving to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in NLC matches. Wawasee drops to 5-6 with an 0-3 conference mark.
Concord 5, Mishawaka 0
The Minutemen remained unbeaten in NLC play with a sweep of the Cavemen. Concord is 4-5 overall to go with its 3-0 conference record.
Northridge 4, Warsaw 1
The Raiders improved to 9-2 overall and 2-1 in NLC matches with a comfortable victory at home.
Westview 4, Bethany Christian 1
The Warriors picked up a non-conference victory over the Bruins, giving them six-straight wins to bring their record to 6-3 overall. The Bruins drop to 6-5 with the loss.
West Noble 4, Churubusco 1
The win elevates the Chargers to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in NECC matches.
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0
The Falcons are now 10-3 overall and 4-0 in NECC contests.
Elkhart 5, South Bend Adams 0
The win improves the Lions to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the NIC.
Jimtown 4, New Prairie 1
The Jimmies are now 7-3 overall and a perfect 3-0 in the NIC following the win over the Cougars.
Plymouth 5, NorthWood 0
The Panthers are now 1-9 overall and 1-2 in NLC contests.
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhart 3, South Bend Clay 0
The Lions won 25-3, 25-9, 25-12 to improve to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in NIC matches. Hannah Teich had 10 kills to lead the Elkhart offense against the Colonials.
Fairfield 3, Garrett 0
The Falcons had no problems with the Railroaders, winning 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 to bring its season record to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in NECC matches.
Mishawaka 3, Goshen 1
The RedHawks fall to 9-6 overall and 0-2 in NLC matches with the loss.
Warsaw 3, Northridge 0
The Raiders were swept in their NLC opener. Their overall record now sits at 12-2.
Lakeland 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers are now 1-11 overall and 0-4 in the NECC following a straight-sets loss to the Lakers.
Angola 3, Westview 0
The Warriors lost to a strong Hornets team on the road, bringing their record to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in the NECC.
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-John Glenn match was not reported as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge 190, Tippecanoe Valley 194, John Glenn 252
The Raiders picked up two non-conference nine-hole victories over the Vikings and Falcons. Alex Reschly led Northridge with a 39 at Meadow Valley GC.
Note: a score from the schedule West Noble-Goshen match was not reported as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
ECA, Jimtown compete at Cougar Kickoff Classic
At the event hosted by New Prairie, the ECA boys finished fourth and the girls fifth out of the nine schools that had enough runners to place in each event. Leading the Eagles' girls was Sheridan Maxwell and Hannah Schramm, who finished third and sixth, respectively, individually. The boys were led by Josh Helmuth's 8th place finish.
Jimtown boys finished ninth in the team standings. They didn't have enough girls compete to score points as a team.