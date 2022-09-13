Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Sept. 13.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Concord 0
Ashlyn Cawood and Sophia Brown scored within five minutes of each other to provide the offense for the Raiders, who are now 2-5-4 overall and 2-1-1 in the NLC with the win. The loss drops Concord to 2-7-2 overall and 1-4 in NLC matches.
NorthWood 2, Mishawaka 0
Eva Sloat and Yareli Castro tallied for the Panthers, who improve to 8-1-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the NLC with the win.
NECC Tournament: Westview 8, Garrett 0
The Warriors advance to the semifinals with the win. They will play Central Noble Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m. after the Cougars beat Lakeland, 2-1, in another quarterfinal contest Tuesday.
Mishawaka Marian 5, Elkhart 0
Elkhart drops to 4-5-1 overall and 1-3 within the NIC with the loss to a talented Knights squad.
Columbia City 3, Wawasee 0
The Warriors fall to 1-6-3 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 1, Bethany Christian 0
Hayden Clark had the lone goal for the RedHawks. Goshen improves to 8-1-3 on the season, while Bethany Christian is now 5-5.
Concord 2, Northridge 0
Hugo Sanchez Aguilar and Miguel Aguilar provided the offense for the Minutemen in the NLC win over Northridge. Concord is now 4-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in conference games, while the Raiders are now 6-4-2 overall and 2-2 in NLC contests.
NorthWood 1, Warsaw 0
Luis Castillo had the only tally of the game as the Panthers upset the No. 9 (Class 3A) ranked Tigers. NorthWood is now 6-2-2 overall with a 1-2-1 NLC mark.
ECA 5, LaVille 0
The Eagles improve to 8-3-1 on the season with the dominant victory over the Lancers.
NECC Tournament: West Noble 10, Lakeland 1
The Chargers had seven different goal scorers in the win. They'll now face Angola Thursday on the road in the tournament semifinals.
NECC Tournament: Westview 10, Central Noble 0
The Warriors advance to play Garrett Thursday on the road in the tournament semifinals.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
ECA, Bethany Christian, Fairfield, Jimtown compete
The four schools ran against each other on Fairfield's home course. In the girls race, only ECA and Fairfield fielded teams that had enough runners to score team points, with the Eagles beating the Falcons 22-33. The individual champ was ECA's Sheridan Maxwell in a time of 23:58.
On the boys' side, all four schools had enough runners to score team points. Bethany went 3-0, beating ECA 26-29, Fairfield 21-36 and Jimtown 16-43. ECA went 2-1 with wins over Fairfield and Jimtown, while Fairfield went 1-2 and Jimtown 0-3. Bethany Christian's Jesse Bontrager was the individual champion in a time of 18:20.
Warsaw girls, Northridge boys win at NLC Round Robin
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Bethany Christian 1
The Panthers fought off the pesky Bruins in four sets, 25-19, 25-12, 18-25, 25-21. Emery Porter had 40 assists in the win, as NorthWood is now 13-2 on the season. The loss drops Bethany Christian to 10-5.
Fairfield 3, Goshen 1
The Falcons knocked off the RedHawks 25-12, 25-12, 24-26, 25-18 in Goshen. MaKenna Steele had 22 digs and eight kills for Fairfield, who is now 11-4 on the season with the win. Goshen drops to 11-6 overall.
ECA 3, Triton 2
The Eagles won a 25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 14-25, 16-14 thriller over Triton to improve to 14-2 on the season. Shaye Watson had 29 kills and 19 digs, Ryleigh Viront 39 assists and 12 digs and Maci Haviland 21 digs, among other statistical standouts, for ECA in the victory.
Elkhart 3, SB Washington 0
The Lions cruised to a 25-3, 25-5, 25-16 NIC win, improving to 14-3 overall and 5-0 in conference matches in the process.
Jimtown 3, South Bend Riley 1
The Jimmies lost the first set 17-25 before rallying to win the next three, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15. The win improves Jimtown to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in NIC contests.
Westview 3, DeKalb 1
The Warriors picked up a non-conference win over the Barons to improve to 5-13 on the season.
Mishawaka 3, Northridge 0
The Raiders battled the Cavemen tough, but ultimately fell 25-27, 20-25, 18-25 to Mishawaka. This gives Northridge a 14-6 overall record with an 0-2 NLC mark.
BOYS TENNIS
Warsaw 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors fall to 6-10 overall and 0-5 in NLC matches.
Note: most boys tennis matches scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to rain.
GIRLS GOLF
Concord 199, Elkhart 229, John Glenn inc.
The Minutemen picked up two more nine-match wins ahead of Friday's sectional.
Goshen 200, Westview 215
The RedHawks close their regular season with a 6-5 nine-hole match record.