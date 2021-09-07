Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Sept. 7.
BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble 3, West Noble 2
The Chargers lost to their county rival to fall to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NECC. Eric Galarza had a goal and an assist in the losing effort.
Bethany Christian at Elkhart Christian results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 5, Central Noble 3
Freshman Briana Munoz had a hat trick as the Warriors improved to 6-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the NECC.
Bethany Christian at Elkhart Christian results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Warsaw 3, Northridge 0
The Tigers swept the Raiders in the first NLC match of the season for Northridge. Game scores and stats were not made available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Angola 3, Westview 0
The NECC-leading Hornets cruised to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 win over the Warriors.
Mishawaka 3, Goshen 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Fairfield at Garrett results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0
The Falcons cruised in NECC action. Individual match results were not made available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Concord 5, Mishawaka 0
Winners for Concord were Nathan Schraw at No. 1 singles, Mitchell Whitehead at No. 2 singles, Avery Johnson at No. 3 singles, Thomas Burkert/Ethan Kavanaugh at No. 1 doubles and Sam West/Andrew Kavanaugh at No. 2 doubles.
Goshen 5, Wawasee 0
Match results: No. 1 singles Pi Wellington (G) over Holden Babb (W) 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 singles Moses Sawatzky (G) over Zeke Keim (W) 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles Isaac Stahly (G) over Blaine Baut (W) 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Joel Byler/Carter Schmucker (G) over Grant Brooks/Joey Harper (W) 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Myles McLaughlin/Moses Kratzer (G) over Devin Kuhn/Joey Duncan (W) 6-2, 6-0.
Northridge 3, Warsaw 2
The Raiders picked up wins at No. 1 singles (Brendan LeCounte, 6-3, 6-4), No. 3 singles (Caleb Ellis, 6-0, 6-0) and No. 1 doubles (Evan Nay/Collin Seegert, 6-3, 6-2) to beat the Tigers.
West Noble 5, Churubusco 0
Match results: No. 1 singles Chris Miller WN over Brady Crick CH 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Nate Shaw WN over Gavin Haverstock CH 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Garrett Wymer CH 6-0, 6-4; No. 1 doubles Nevin Phares/Brayden Bohde WN over Brett Barkley/Marson Young CH 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wes Shaw WN over Dawson Meeks/Gage Crick CH 7-5, 6-0.
Westview at Bethany Christian results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge vs. Tippecanoe Valley and Westview vs. Prairie Heights were still both on the schedule as of 5:00 p.m. this evening. Neither result was made available by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
