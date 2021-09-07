Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Sept. 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Central Noble 3, West Noble 2

The Chargers lost to their county rival to fall to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NECC. Eric Galarza had a goal and an assist in the losing effort.

Bethany Christian at Elkhart Christian results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westview 5, Central Noble 3

Freshman Briana Munoz had a hat trick as the Warriors improved to 6-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the NECC.

Bethany Christian at Elkhart Christian results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Warsaw 3, Northridge 0

The Tigers swept the Raiders in the first NLC match of the season for Northridge. Game scores and stats were not made available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Angola 3, Westview 0

The NECC-leading Hornets cruised to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 win over the Warriors.

Mishawaka 3, Goshen 0

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

Fairfield at Garrett results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Fairfield 5, Central Noble 0

The Falcons cruised in NECC action. Individual match results were not made available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Concord 5, Mishawaka 0

Winners for Concord were Nathan Schraw at No. 1 singles, Mitchell Whitehead at No. 2 singles, Avery Johnson at No. 3 singles, Thomas Burkert/Ethan Kavanaugh at No. 1 doubles and Sam West/Andrew Kavanaugh at No. 2 doubles.

Goshen 5, Wawasee 0

Match results: No. 1 singles Pi Wellington (G) over Holden Babb (W) 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 singles Moses Sawatzky (G) over Zeke Keim (W) 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles Isaac Stahly (G) over Blaine Baut (W) 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Joel Byler/Carter Schmucker (G) over Grant Brooks/Joey Harper (W) 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Myles McLaughlin/Moses Kratzer (G) over Devin Kuhn/Joey Duncan (W) 6-2, 6-0.

Northridge 3, Warsaw 2

The Raiders picked up wins at No. 1 singles (Brendan LeCounte, 6-3, 6-4), No. 3 singles (Caleb Ellis, 6-0, 6-0) and No. 1 doubles (Evan Nay/Collin Seegert, 6-3, 6-2) to beat the Tigers.

West Noble 5, Churubusco 0

Match results: No. 1 singles Chris Miller WN over Brady Crick CH 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Nate Shaw WN over Gavin Haverstock CH 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Garrett Wymer CH 6-0, 6-4; No. 1 doubles Nevin Phares/Brayden Bohde WN over Brett Barkley/Marson Young CH 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wes Shaw WN over Dawson Meeks/Gage Crick CH 7-5, 6-0.

Westview at Bethany Christian results were not provided by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS GOLF

Northridge vs. Tippecanoe Valley and Westview vs. Prairie Heights were still both on the schedule as of 5:00 p.m. this evening. Neither result was made available by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

