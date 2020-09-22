VOLLEYBALL
Concord wins in straight sets over ECA
The Minutemen improved to 10-4 overall on the season with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 victory over the Elkhart Christian Eagles. Concord hosts Goshen in an NLC match Thursday.
Lakeland remains unbeaten in NECC play
The Lakers won in straight sets over Eastside, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 to improve to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in Northeast Corner Conference action. Bailey Hartsough led the Lakeland attack with 18 kills.
Fairfield wins in dramatic fashion over Northridge
The Falcons escaped with a 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 10-15, 15-6 victory over the Raiders in a non-conference affair in Benton.
Scores not submitted by press deadline: Westview at Garrett.
BOYS SOCCER
Plymouth edges Concord
The Pilgrims escaped with a 2-1 victory over the Minutemen in Plymouth. Concord is now 2-5-2 overall and 2-1-2 in NLC play. They visit Wawasee for another conference game Thursday.
Goshen blanks Wawasee
The RedHawks defeated the Warriors, 5-0, in Goshen. Goal scorers were not made available.
NorthWood makes easy work of Mishawaka
The Panthers defeated Mishawaka 11-1 behind three goals each from seniors Andre DeFreitas and Sebastian Guillen. NorthWood is now 7-2-3 overall and 2-1-2 in NLC play.
West Noble crushes Prairie Heights
The Chargers won decisively, 10-1, in NECC action. Henry Torres scored seven goals and Coy Wolheter made 11 saves in net for West Noble.
Westview beats Central Noble in OT
The Warriors scored on a penalty kick from Teague Minser in double overtime to beat the Cougars, 1-0, in an NECC contest.
Scores not submitted by press deadline: Bethany Christian at Trinity.
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord tops Mishawaka in NLC contest
The Minutemen won, 4-1, over the Cavemen at home. Jada Swanson scored all four goals in the victory. Concord is now 5-4-3 overall and 3-1-2 in the NLC.
Trinity trips up Bethany Christian
Trinity at Greenlawn topped the No. 14 (Class 1A) Bruins, 3-1, in South Bend. Mackenzie Mast had the lone goal for BC, who is now 8-2-1 on the season.
Northridge shuts out Wawasee on the road
The Raiders went to Syracuse and left with a 4-0 victory over the Warriors. Goals came from Madison Wienert (2), Delaney Hoag and Morgan Cross. It was a combined shutout by Alex Sheets and Cydel Miller. The Raiders are 6-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the NLC.
Westview tops Angola, clinches share of NECC
The Warriors picked up a huge win over the Hornets, 3-0, to clinch a share of the NECC regular season title. Alexis Miller had two goals and Addie Bender added another in the win for Westview.
Goshen beats Elkhart
The RedHawks won, 5-1, on the road against the Lions. Goshen goals came from Miriam Ruiz, Caylin Martinez and Maddie Swallow.
BOYS TENNIS
Angola tops Lakeland
The Hornets defeated the Lakers, 4-1, in the overall match. Lakeland’s one win came from No. 2 singles senior Luke Franke, who won his match, 6-3, 6-4.
Westview sweeps Central Noble
The Warriors won another NECC match by a 5-0 score, this time over the Cougars. Individual results were not made available.
Scores not reported by press deadline: Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights.
CROSS COUNTRY
NorthWood defeats Bremen on senior night
The Panthers boys won 15-50 over Bremen as the program honored its 10 seniors before the race
Scores not reported by press deadline: Fairfield at Wawasee.
