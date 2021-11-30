Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Nov. 30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 56, Angola 47
The No. 4 (Class 2A) Falcons remained unbeaten with a road NECC win over the Hornets. Brooke Sanchez had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win for Fairfield, who are now 8-0 overall and 2-0 in conference action.
Northridge 58, Westview 22
The Raiders won comfortably over the Warriors, led by 14 points from Julia Mantyla. Westview was led on offense by Sara Lapp's eight points. Northridge improves to 5-2 with the win, while the Warriors fall to 1-6.
Wawasee 55, West Noble 22
The Warriors improved to 5-3 with a dominant win over the Chargers. Emily Haines had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals for Wawasee in the victory. West Noble falls to 2-5.
Goshen 44, Central Noble 27
The RedHawks picked up a nice home victory over the Cougars to improve to 3-4 on the season. Kyra Hill had 12 points and Tori Eldridge 10 to pace the Goshen attack.
Lakeland 56, East Noble 38
The Lakers picked up a non-conference victory over the Knights, improving to 4-5 overall on the season in the process.
Warsaw 54, NorthWood 21
The Panthers fell to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in NLC with the loss to the Tigers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Concord 66, South Bend St. Joseph 63
Malachi Emmons hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Minutemen over the Indians. Emmons finished the game with 30 points as well.
Mishawaka Marian 56, Goshen 39
Full story can be found here.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Goshen
The Minutemen boys won 137-49, while the girls were 134-49 victors. Full individual results were not made available.
Penn sweeps Northridge
Full results can be found here.
Note: A score from the Wawasee vs. Mishawaka meet was not made available.
