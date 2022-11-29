Here are the local prep scores from Tuesday, Nov. 29.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SB Washington 66, Elkhart 33
The Lions had a hard time keeping up with the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Elkhart is now 5-4 (3-1 NIC).
Central Noble 52, Goshen 31
Kyra Hill scored 24 of the RedHawks' 31 points in a road loss to the Eagles, dropping Goshen to 3-3 on the season.
Northridge 68, Westview 14
The Raiders cruised to a win, improving to 7-2 overall in the process. Westview is now 2-5.
Wawasee 47, West Noble 30
A 23-point performance from Mackenzie Hackleman paced the Warriors to victory over the Chargers. Wawasee is now 5-3, while West Noble is 0-6.
Fairfield 46, Angola 26
Brea Garber led the way with 19 points, while Morgan Gawthrop added 15 in a defensive slugfest of a win for the Falcons over the Hornets. Fairfield is now 8-1 (2-0 NECC).
Warsaw 67, NorthWood 42
Despite nine points and 16 rebounds from Claire Payne, the Panthers could not keep up with the Tigers in an NLC clash in Nappanee. NorthWood is now 2-3 (0-1 NLC).
Note: a Jimtown-South Bend Riley score was not reported by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Concord 45, SB St. Joseph 41
Braedon Messenger's 15 points led the Minutemen to a road victory over the Indians.
SB Washington 83, Elkhart 49
The Panthers dispatched the Lions in an NIC contest. Elkhart is now 0-3 on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 48, Goshen 34
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a Jimtown-South Bend Riley score was not reported by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Wawasee sweeps Mishawaka
The Warriors picked up two NLC wins over the Cavemen, with the girls winning 122-62 and the boys 152-22. Sophomore Julie Mishler set a new Wawasee pool record at the meet, swimming a time of 51.29 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle race.
Penn sweeps Northridge
The Kingsmen girls won 130-53 and the boys 129-51 over the Raiders.
Concord sweeps Goshen
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.