Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 74, Wawasee 65
Five Fairfield players reached double digits in scoring, led by 18 from Seth Yoder in the win. Wawasee's Myles Everingham was the top scorer from both teams with 19 points.
Elkhart Christian 75, Clinton Christian 31
Aiden Hibbard's 27 points helped lead the Eagles to an opening-night win.
West Noble 57, East Noble 36
Bradyn Barth had 17 points and Austin Cripe 16 to lead the Chargers to a win over one of their county rivals on the road.
Prairie Heights 47, Concord 33
The Minutemen couldn't hold on to a halftime lead, falling to the Panthers at home.
Northridge 51, Elkhart 43
Westview 61, Bethany Christian 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbia City 72, Goshen 29
The RedHawks had troubles keeping up with a strong Eagles team, dropping to 3-2 on the season because of it.
LaVille 42, Elkhart Christian 12
The Eagles drop to 1-4 on the season.
Triton 41, NorthWood 40
A last-second shot attempt from the Panthers did not go in, ending their comeback attempt one point short against a solid Trojans team. NorthWood is now 2-2 overall on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 59, Jimtown 29
The Jimmies are now 1-6 (0-4 NIC) on the season.
Northridge 63, Elkhart 44
Bethany Christian 49, Westview 46 (OT)
WRESTLING
Northridge 44, Fairfield 16
The Raiders defeated the Falcons in Benton in the first match for both teams this season.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Plymouth
Not only was it a season-opening win for both Minutemen swim programs, but it was NLC victories as well. The Concord girls won 124-62, while the boys prevailed 141-41 over the Pilgrims.
Girls only: Wawasee 119, East Noble 66
The Lady Warriors picked up its first win of the season, defeating the Knights.
Goshen DecaDuals results
Here are the team records from the schools that competed in the Goshen DecaDuals event Tuesday. The schools competing were Goshen, NorthWood, Angola, Rochester, Eastside and DeKalb.
Boys: Goshen 5-0, NorthWood 4-1 (lost to Goshen 96-89), Angola 3-2, Rochester 2-3, DeKalb 1-4, Eastside 0-5.
Girls: Goshen 5-0, Angola 4-1, NorthWood 3-2, Rochester 2-3, DeKalb 1-4, Eastside 0-5.
Penn sweeps Elkhart
The Kingsmen girls beat the Lions 151-35, while the boys won 127-56 in NIC action.