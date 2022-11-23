Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Nov. 22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairfield 74, Wawasee 65

Five Fairfield players reached double digits in scoring, led by 18 from Seth Yoder in the win. Wawasee's Myles Everingham was the top scorer from both teams with 19 points.

Elkhart Christian 75, Clinton Christian 31

Aiden Hibbard's 27 points helped lead the Eagles to an opening-night win.

West Noble 57, East Noble 36

Bradyn Barth had 17 points and Austin Cripe 16 to lead the Chargers to a win over one of their county rivals on the road.

Prairie Heights 47, Concord 33

The Minutemen couldn't hold on to a halftime lead, falling to the Panthers at home.

Northridge 51, Elkhart 43

Full coverage online at goshennews.com/sports.

Westview 61, Bethany Christian 47

Full coverage online at goshennews.com/sports.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia City 72, Goshen 29

The RedHawks had troubles keeping up with a strong Eagles team, dropping to 3-2 on the season because of it.

LaVille 42, Elkhart Christian 12

The Eagles drop to 1-4 on the season.

Triton 41, NorthWood 40

A last-second shot attempt from the Panthers did not go in, ending their comeback attempt one point short against a solid Trojans team. NorthWood is now 2-2 overall on the season.

Mishawaka Marian 59, Jimtown 29

The Jimmies are now 1-6 (0-4 NIC) on the season.

Northridge 63, Elkhart 44

Full coverage online at goshennews.com/sports.

Bethany Christian 49, Westview 46 (OT)

Full coverage online at goshennews.com/sports.

WRESTLING

Northridge 44, Fairfield 16

The Raiders defeated the Falcons in Benton in the first match for both teams this season.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

Concord sweeps Plymouth

Not only was it a season-opening win for both Minutemen swim programs, but it was NLC victories as well. The Concord girls won 124-62, while the boys prevailed 141-41 over the Pilgrims.

Girls only: Wawasee 119, East Noble 66

The Lady Warriors picked up its first win of the season, defeating the Knights.

Goshen DecaDuals results

Here are the team records from the schools that competed in the Goshen DecaDuals event Tuesday. The schools competing were Goshen, NorthWood, Angola, Rochester, Eastside and DeKalb.

Boys: Goshen 5-0, NorthWood 4-1 (lost to Goshen 96-89), Angola 3-2, Rochester 2-3, DeKalb 1-4, Eastside 0-5.

Girls: Goshen 5-0, Angola 4-1, NorthWood 3-2, Rochester 2-3, DeKalb 1-4, Eastside 0-5.

Penn sweeps Elkhart

The Kingsmen girls beat the Lions 151-35, while the boys won 127-56 in NIC action.

