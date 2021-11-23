Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, November 23.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge 44, Elkhart 37
The Raiders picked up an impressive road win over the Lions to improve to 4-2 on the season. Junior Eva Fisher led all scorers with 18 points.
Bethany Christian 33, Westview 27
Zoe Willems had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help improve the Bruins to 3-4 on the season. Sara Lapp, Alexys Antal and Andrea Miller scored seven points each, while Hailey Miller had six points to account for all the Westview scoring. The Warriors are now 1-5 on the campaign.
Columbia City 75, Goshen 24
The Eagles dismantled the RedHawks in Goshen, sending the home team to a 2-4 record.
Central Noble 58, Lakeland 44
The Lakers dropped a tough NECC contest to the Cougars to fall to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Peyton Hartsough had 22 points in the loss for Lakeland.
Triton 62, NorthWood 45
Joselyn Edwards had nine points and four assists in the loss for the Panthers, who fall to 1-5 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westview 60, Bethany Christian 23
The Warriors had no issues in cruising to a season-opening victory over the Bruins in Goshen. Mason Yoder scored 20 points and Brady Yoder had 19 to lead Westview. Beck Willems had 10 points in the loss for Bethany.
West Noble 59, East Noble 48
A late run by the Chargers allowed them to knock off their county rival in the season opener for both teams. Austin Cripe had 30 points to lead West Noble, while Purdue football commit Julio Macias had 16 points. Macias announced his commitment to Purdue as a kicker before the contest Tuesday.
Fairfield 44, Wawasee 42
Full report on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Fairfield 43, Northridge 29
The Falcons knocked off the Raiders in head-to-head action in Benton.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord boys, girls beat Plymouth
Both Minutemen teams started their seasons both 1-0 overall and 1-0 in NLC contests with wins over the Pilgrims. The Concord girls won 131-55, while the boys won 138-48.
Goshen boys, girls sweep DecaDuals
The RedHawks went 4-0 in both the boys and girls competitions against NorthWood, DeKalb, Rochester and Angola. More info on the boys results can be found here, while info on the girls results can be found here.
Wawasee girls set five new records in meet against East Noble
Full results weren't made available as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, but Wawasee athletic director Brent Doty tweeted about five new records being set for the Wawasee girls swim team. Those can be found here.
