Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 9.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 8, Bethany Christian 0
The Panthers' shutout win over the Bruins improves their record to 9-11, while Bethany is 7-6 on the season.
Westview 11, Angola 2
The Warriors remain unbeaten in the NECC with the win, bringing its record to 12-6 (7-0 NECC).
Concord 11, Wawasee 1
It was the first NLC win of the season for the Minutemen, as they are now 2-17 (1-9 NLC). Wawasee drops to 2-15 (1-9 NLC).
Central Noble 11, West Noble 2
The Chargers fall to 3-12 (2-5 NECC) with the loss to the Cougars.
SOFTBALL
Elkhart 13, Concord 2
Shea Hull had four of the Lions' 18 hits as they rolled past the Minutemen in non-conference action. Elkhart is now 3-16 and Concord 6-15 on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 11, Fairfield 1
The Falcons' loss brings their record to 13-10 on the season.
Mishawaka 13, Wawasee 4
Haylee Allen became the Wawasee all-time program leader in strikeouts in the loss. The Warriors' are now 11-9 (4-6 NLC).
Central Noble 11, West Noble 8
The Chargers battled the Cougars close, but ended up losing close to its county rivals. West Noble's record is now 5-10 (2-5 NECC).
Angola 8, Westview 2
The Warriors are now 3-10 (1-6 NECC) on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bethany Christian sweeps SB Career Academy
The Bruins' boys won 86-36 and the girls 61-44. On the girls' side, Bailee Brown tied the Bethany school record with a 16.8-second time in the 100-meter hurdles, while Kolette Kern re-broke her own school record in the discus with a toss of 97-10 feet.
Girls only: Elkhart finishes third at NIC Championship meet
The Lions scored 103 points to finish third in the 12-team meet. South Bend Adams was second with 106.5 points, while Penn won with 151 points. Elkhart won the 4X100-meter relay, the discus (Ava Decker, 126-01.75 feet), while Shaniyah Hughes won two events, winning the high jump with a leap of 5-04 feet and the long jump with a jump of 18-03.50 feet. Full results can be found here.
Note: a full report from the NLC Championship meet can be found on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bethany Christian 5, Lakeland 0
The Bruins swept the Lakers in non-conference action to improve its record to 7-3 on the season.
Fairfield 5, Angola 0
The Falcons wrapped up the regular season NECC title with a sweep of the Hornets. Fairfield is now 10-1 (8-0 NECC).
Concord 5, Jimtown 0
Concord is now 7-7 and Jimtown 5-8 on the season.
Westview 4, Fremont 1
The Warriors improve to 9-1 (6-1 NECC) on the season with a win over the Eagles.
Elkhart 3, Mishawaka Marian 2
It was a solid NIC win for the Lions, who see their record improve to 9-5 (4-2 NIC).
Northridge 5, Mishawaka 0
The Raiders had no issues with the Cavemen, bringing its record to 7-6 (4-3 NLC) on the season.
Warsaw 4, Goshen 1
Morgan Priebe and Sarah Harmelink won at No. 1 doubles for the RedHawks. who's overall record is now 8-6 (2-5 NLC).
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee 174, Concord 174, Goshen 180
The Warriors won on a fifth-score tiebreaker against Concord, with both teams edging Goshen in a match at Bent Oak. Full individual scores were not provided by midnight Tuesday. Everyone's updated records are: Wawasee 8-1 (2-0 NLC), Concord 5-7 (1-2 NLC) and Goshen 6-2 (0-2 NLC).