Here's a look at the prep scores from Tuesday, May 4.
BASEBALL
Goshen 12, Bethany Christian 2
Collin Turner and Noah Alford had three RBIs each to pace the RedHawk offense to victory. Goshen improves to 10-7, while Bethany Christian falls to 7-2.
Lakeland 12, West Noble 1 (5 innings)
Brayden Bontrager and Bracey Shepherd slugged four RBIs each to improve the Lakers to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in the NECC. West Noble fell to 0-13 and 0-4 in NECC games.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 12, Eastside 3
The Falcons made the long bus ride to Butler and left with a convincing win over the Blazers. Brooke Sanchez hit a home run, one of four Fairfield players to have two RBIs in the game. The Falcons improve to 13-2 overall and 5-0 in NECC games.
West Noble 13, Lakeland 8
The Chargers won a wild affair to improve to 10-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the NECC. Lakeland falls to 1-9 overall and 0-4 in NECC contests.
Bethany 7, LaVille 1
Julia Moser pitched a complete game to lead the Bruins to a win, improving them to 3-3 on the season.
Elkhart 13, Wawasee 3
The Warriors are now 2-15-1 on the season following the loss to the Lions.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 5, Concord 0
A day after beating Penn, the Raiders came back and swept the Minutemen to improve to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in NLC matches. Northridge plays 5-0 Plymouth Thursday in Plymouth. Concord is now 4-8 overall and 2-4 in NLC competition.
NorthWood 5, Warsaw 0
The Panthers swept the Tigers in an NLC match in Nappanee. Winners for NorthWood were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 2 singles Britton Jesse, No. 3 singles Ashlyn Feller, No. 1 Emery Porter and Amy Adams and No. 2 doubles Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson. NorthWood is now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in NLC matches.
Wawasee 3, Mishawaka 2
The Warriors picked up their first NLC win of the season over the Cavemen. While individual winners weren't provided, Wawasee won at No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. Wawasee is 5-6 overall on the season and 1-4 in conference.
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Falcons improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the NECC with a sweep of the Panthers. Winners for Fairfield were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Kate McGuire, No. 1 doubles Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller and No. 2 doubles Megan Hochstetler and Paige Simmons.
West Noble 3, Central Noble 2
The Chargers picked up their first win of the season, beating their county rivals at home. West Noble winners were No. 1 singles Avery Kruger, No. 2 singles Tara Gross and No. 3 singles Isabella Bartlett.
Bethany Christian 4, Lakeland 1
The Bruins picked up a non-conference home win over the Lakers. Winners for Bethany Christian were No. 1 singles Jackie Barber, No. 2 singles Risa Bohn, No. 1 doubles Trami Nguyen and Naomi Klassen and No. 2 doubles Joryn Yoder and Alina Bergstresser. Lakeland's winner was No. 3 singles Lilly Schackow.
Plymouth 4, Goshen 1
Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 181, LaVille 257
The RedHawks cruised to a victory at Black Squirrel. Jacob Moyer led Goshen with a 43, who improve to 7-0 in nine-hole matches.
Warsaw wins Joe Harris shootout
The Tigers won the event, which also featured NorthWood. Full results were not provided by press deadline.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
West Noble sweeps Lakeland
The Charger girls won 103-27, while the boys won 85-47 over the Lakers in LaGrange.
Westview sweeps Fairfield
Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
NorthWood 2-0, Concord 1-1, Goshen 0-2 in NLC meet
The Panthers won 72-60 over Concord and 82-50 over Goshen, while the Minutemen were 74-58 victors over the RedHawks in NLC competition in Nappanee.
Northridge 2-0, Mishawaka 1-1, Wawasee 0-2 in NLC meet
Northridge won 102-30 over Wawasee and 76-56 over Mishawaka, while the Cavemen won 86-42 over the Warriors in an NLC matchup in Syracuse.
