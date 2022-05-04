Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4. Note that most of the events schedule for Tuesday were either postponed or canceled due to the weather.
Tuesday, May 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Warsaw 3, NorthWood 2
It was a narrow loss for the Panthers in an NLC match to the Tigers.
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood second at Joe Harris Invitational
The Panthers shot a team score of 323 to finish second in the event to the host Warsaw Tigers (302) at Rozella Ford GC. Earl Williams carded a 73 to lead NorthWood individually.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys and girls: West Noble sweeps Lakeland
The Chargers clinched NECC West Division championships with its victories over the Lakers. Both West Noble teams finished undefeated in their conference meets, going 5-0 in them.
Girls only: NorthWood gets wins over Concord, Goshen
The Panthers left Dunlap with two NLC wins, edging Concord 68-63 and Goshen 87-44. Concord then also picked up a victory over Goshen, 102-29. This leaves NorthWood with a 4-1 NLC mark, Concord 4-3 and Goshen 1-5.
Girls only: Northridge gets wins over Wawasee, Mishawaka
The Raiders closed the NLC portion of their schedule with two victories, finishing with a conference record of 6-1. Mishawaka was able to beat Wawasee as well, giving the Warriors a 1-4 conference mark.
Wednesday, May 4
BASEBALL
NorthWood 15, Concord 1 (5 innings)
At least three Panthers had three RBIs as they snapped a 13-game losing streak with a blowout win over the Minutemen. It's the first NLC victory of the year for NorthWood as well, while Concord falls to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in conference games.
Warsaw 2, Wawasee 1 (9 innings)
The Tigers were able to edge the Warriors in a tightly-contested NLC affair. Wawasee is now 3-10 overall on the season and 1-6 in the conference.
Goshen 5, Northridge 4 (8 innings)
SOFTBALL
NorthWood 6, Concord 2
The Panthers pulled off an upset, knocking off the Minutemen to improve to 6-9 overall and 3-5 in the NLC. The loss for Concord drops them to 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference, putting them two games behind NLC-leading Northridge in the conference championship race.
Wawasee 12, Warsaw 8
Wawasee rallied to score seven runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to pull off a road NLC victory over the Tigers. Brooke Catron had four RBIs to power the Warriors' offense, who improve to 6-11 overall and 3-5 in the NLC with the win.
Northridge 5, Goshen 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Concord 0
The RedHawks cruised to an NLC win on Senior Night. Goshen is now 7-4 overall and 2-3 in conference contests.
NorthWood 4, Wawasee 1
The Panthers picked up a road victory over the Warriors to finish NLC play with a 5-2 conference record. Wawasee is still searching for its first conference win, spotting an 0-5 record so far in NLC matches.
Lakeland 3, Fremont 2
The Lakers were able to get a road NECC victory to improve their record to 3-8 overall and 3-3 in conference matches.
Warsaw 3, Concord 2
It was a tough conference loss for the Minutemen, who now sit with an overall record of 4-6 and 3-3 in NLC contests.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 153, Warsaw 155, Mishawaka 191
In the first NLC golf match of the season, Northridge was able to escape with victories over the Tigers and Cavemen at Meadow Valley GC to start conference play 2-0. Northridge's Brock Reschly and Warsaw's Cal Hoskins were the co-medalists with a 36.
Wawasee 169, Tippecanoe Valley 181
The Warriors got past the Vikings in a nine-hole match at Round Barn GC. Jay Finlinson led Wawasee with a 40.
BOYS TRACK
Concord 82, Northridge 50
The Minutemen picked up a huge NLC win over the Raiders to finish with a 6-1 conference record. Northridge ends with a 5-2 NLC mark. Notably from the event was Concord senior Anthony Roberts breaking a 43-year-old school record in the 1,600-meter run. Roberts won the race in a time of 4:15.91, eclipsing the mark set in 1979 by Walter Bliss (4:19.7).
Mishawaka sweeps Goshen, Wawasee
The Cavemen picked up two NLC wins, while Goshen took care of Wawasee to get an NLC victory of its own. Goshen's NLC record is now 2-5, while Wawasee finished winless in conference at 0-7.
Note: scores from the NorthWood/Warsaw/Plymouth boys track meet was not reported by The Goshen News' Wednesday print deadline.
