Here's a look at the prep scores from Tuesday, May 25.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A, Sectional 21 semifinal at Jimtown - results
- Wawasee 7, Lakeland 1
- NorthWood 13, Jimtown 11
- Friday's final: Wawasee (5-21-1) vs. NorthWood (9-15), 6:00 p.m.
- Full story recapping both games will run in Thursday's paper and is online at goshennews.com/sports.
Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview - opening round result
- Central Noble 12, LaVille 2
- Thursday's semifinal games: Westview (16-5) vs. Prairie Heights (16-8), 5:00 p.m.; Fairfield (22-4) vs. Central Noble (16-7), approx. 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge, Fairfield advance to regional final
Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Culver Academies wins Goshen regional
Full list of those advancing to the state meet can be found in our story online at goshennews.com/sports.
Regional at Marion High School
Nobody from The Goshen News coverage area qualified from the state meet at the Marion regional.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 7, Fremont 4 (8 innings)
The Falcons had a walk-off three-run home run from Michael Slabaugh to defeat the No. 3 ranked team in Class 1A. Fairfield enters the postseason with a 11-13 record.
BOYS GOLF
Concord 172, Elkhart Christian 196, South Bend Adams 205
The Minutemen picked up two non-conference victory over ECA and Adams. Andrew BonDurant had a 38 to earn medalist honors for Concord, who improve to 12-4 on the season in nine-hole matches.
Lakeland 163, Bethany Christian 209
The Lakers cruised to a nine-hole victory over the Bruins at Black Squirrel. Ben Keil shot a 37 to lead Lakeland, who are now 12-3 in nine-hole matches.
