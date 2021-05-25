Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the prep scores from Tuesday, May 25.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A, Sectional 21 semifinal at Jimtown - results

  • Wawasee 7, Lakeland 1
  • NorthWood 13, Jimtown 11
  • Friday's final: Wawasee (5-21-1) vs. NorthWood (9-15), 6:00 p.m.
  • Full story recapping both games will run in Thursday's paper and is online at goshennews.com/sports.

Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview - opening round result

  • Central Noble 12, LaVille 2
  • Thursday's semifinal games: Westview (16-5) vs. Prairie Heights (16-8), 5:00 p.m.; Fairfield (22-4) vs. Central Noble (16-7), approx. 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge, Fairfield advance to regional final

Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Culver Academies wins Goshen regional

Full list of those advancing to the state meet can be found in our story online at goshennews.com/sports.

Regional at Marion High School

Nobody from The Goshen News coverage area qualified from the state meet at the Marion regional.

BASEBALL

Fairfield 7, Fremont 4 (8 innings)

The Falcons had a walk-off three-run home run from Michael Slabaugh to defeat the No. 3 ranked team in Class 1A. Fairfield enters the postseason with a 11-13 record.

BOYS GOLF

Concord 172, Elkhart Christian 196, South Bend Adams 205

The Minutemen picked up two non-conference victory over ECA and Adams. Andrew BonDurant had a 38 to earn medalist honors for Concord, who improve to 12-4 on the season in nine-hole matches.

Lakeland 163, Bethany Christian 209

The Lakers cruised to a nine-hole victory over the Bruins at Black Squirrel. Ben Keil shot a 37 to lead Lakeland, who are now 12-3 in nine-hole matches.

