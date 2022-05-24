Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 24.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A, Sectional 21 semifinal: Jimtown 10, Lakeland 3
The Lakers' season came to an end with an 11-14 record.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 168, Goshen 172
The Falcons edged the RedHawks in a nine-hole match at Meadow Valley, improving their record to 19-2 in said contests. Goshen drops to 9-5 in nine-hole affairs. Brayden Miller was the medalist from Fairfield, shooting a 1-under 35.
Lakeland 163, Bethany Christian 184
The Lakers picked up a non-conference victory over the Bruins at Heron Creek GC. Nate Keil was the medalist for Lakeland with a 36.
Concord 175, ECA 180, South Bend Adams 189
The Minutemen improved to 6-9 in nine-hole matches by picking up two wins over a pair of Eagles at Bent Oak GC. Liam McDowell led Concord with a 39.
