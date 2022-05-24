Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 24.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A, Sectional 21 semifinal: Jimtown 10, Lakeland 3

The Lakers' season came to an end with an 11-14 record.

Note: a recap of the Class 2A, Sectional 35 softball games can be found on our website, goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS GOLF

Fairfield 168, Goshen 172

The Falcons edged the RedHawks in a nine-hole match at Meadow Valley, improving their record to 19-2 in said contests. Goshen drops to 9-5 in nine-hole affairs. Brayden Miller was the medalist from Fairfield, shooting a 1-under 35.

Lakeland 163, Bethany Christian 184

The Lakers picked up a non-conference victory over the Bruins at Heron Creek GC. Nate Keil was the medalist for Lakeland with a 36.

Concord 175, ECA 180, South Bend Adams 189

The Minutemen improved to 6-9 in nine-hole matches by picking up two wins over a pair of Eagles at Bent Oak GC. Liam McDowell led Concord with a 39.

Note: recaps from both girls track regionals featuring Goshen News coverage area schools and the girls tennis regional semifinals can be found on our website, goshennews.com/sports.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you