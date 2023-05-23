Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 23.
GIRLS TRACK
FW Carroll regional: West Noble's Jordan advances in two events
West Noble freshman Kayle Jordan punched her ticket to the state track meet in both the shot put and discus, finishing second in the shot with a throw of 38-11 feet and third in discus with a toss of 124-11 feet. No other Chargers at the event automatically advanced.
Westview did not have any automatic advancers, but had two, fourth-place finishers in the 4X400-meter relay and Lucy Rensberger in the discus. They will now wait to see if they receive at-large selections for the state meet.
Full results from the regional can be found here.
Goshen Regional: Culver Academies wins team title
Full report and list of automatic qualifiers can be found on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regional semifinals: Concord 3, Angola 2; NorthWood 4, Westview 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinals at Eastside: Westview 14, Churubusco 3; Eastside 12, Central Noble 0 (6 innings)
The Warriors will get a chance to defend its sectional title from last year after knocking off Churubusco in the first semifinal game Tuesday night in Butler. Karlie Schrock had four hits and four RBIs, with Bri Kauffman adding three RBIs as well to help Westview advance, improving its record to 5-15 in the process. They'll play No. 1 (2A) Eastside in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m. on the Blazers' home field.
Class 1A, Sectional 51 semifinal at Lakewood Park Christian: Elkhart Christian 8, LPC 6
ECA was able to advance to the sectional final with a victory over the host Panthers. A six-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Eagles, who then held off a late LPC rally across the final two innings to pick up the win. Mya Ott hit a home run, while Brianna Ehninger had three RBIs to lead the ECA offense. The Eagles will play either Fremont or Hamilton in the title game Saturday at 5 p.m. Fremont and Hamilton face off in a semifinal game Wednesday night.
BASEBALL
Elkhart 4, Fairfield 1
The Lions were able to pick up a nice non-conference victory to end the regular season for both teams. Elkhart carries a 10-17 record into Class 4A, Sectional 4 action, while the Falcons are 23-6 as they get ready for the Class 3A, Sectional 22 tournament.
BOYS GOLF
Concord 181, Elkhart Christian 188, SB Adams 198
Lucas Prough's 42 led all players, helping the Minutemen pick up two wins at Bent Oak GC. Concord's record is now 8-10 and ECA's 5-7.
Northridge 151, SB St. Joseph 152, SB Trinity 187
In a competitive match at Juday Creek GC, Northridge was able to beat a solid SBSJ team by one shot on its home course. All five Raider players shot a 42 or better, with Brock Reschly leading with a 35. Northridge remains unbeaten in nine-hole matches, running its record to 17-0.
Fairfield 168, Goshen 175
The Falcons edged the RedHawks in a nine-hole match at Black Squirrel. Fairfield is now 18-1 and Goshen 9-5 in nine-hole matches on the season.
Lakeland 172, Bethany Christian 192
The Bruins and Lakers also played at Black Squirrel, with Lakeland pulling out the victory. Ben Keil led the Lakers with a 37, while Cam Heinisch had a 45 to pace Bethany.