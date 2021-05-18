Here's a look at the area prep scores from Tuesday, May 18.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 8, Wawasee 6
The Falcons exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to win a road game over the Warriors in Syracuse. Fairfield improves to 7-11, while Wawasee is now 13-11.
Fremont 14, West Noble 1
The Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season with less than a week to go before playoffs.
Elkhart 8, Westview 1
The Warriors fell short on the road against the Lions.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 4, Mishawaka Marian 3
The RedHawks made it two wins in as many days with a narrow victory over the Knights. Goshen improves to 15-10 overall.
West Noble 14, Fremont 3
The Charger softball team got back on track with a win over the Eagles.
Bethany Christian 19, Culver Community 8 (6 innings)
The Bruins trailed 8-6 going into the sixth inning, but then scored 13 runs in the half-inning, 10 of which came with two outs. Bethany Christian improves to 7-5 with the victory.
Mishawaka 10, NorthWood 0
The Panthers had no answers for the Cavemen in an NLC contest. NorthWood is 7-14 on the season.
Lakeland 25, Hamilton 0 (5 innings)
Keirstin Roose hit a homer and drove in four as the Lakers had no issues with the Marines in Hamilton.
Fairfield 20, Westview 7
BOYS GOLF
Warsaw 156, Concord 166, Wawasee 187
Concord split an NLC match at Bent Oak GC, giving them a 2-4 conference record. Warsaw improves to 5-0 in the NLC, while Wawasee falls to 1-4 in conference play.
Fairfield 184, Garrett 198, West Noble 199
The Falcons picked up two more NECC wins Tuesday at Meadow Valley GC in Middlebury. Miles Nine led Fairfield with a 44. West Noble's top performer was Brayden Bohde with a 47.
Lakeland 174, Angola 183, Prairie Heights 209
The Lakers completed NECC play with a perfect 11-0 record by picking up two more wins. Tommy Curtis led Lakeland with a 39 at Glendarin Hills GC in Angola.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Warsaw wins at Warsaw sectional
East Noble wins Angola sectional
Lakeland, West Noble and Westview all competed from The Goshen News coverage area. Lakeland did not advance any individuals to regionals, while both West Noble and Westview had two athletes make it. Here's a list of who advanced from each school to next week's regional at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
West Noble: Yoselin Haro-Rodriguez, 400-meter dash, 1:03.76; Madelyn Bottles, shot put, 33-00.50 feet
Westview: Lucy Rensberger, discus throw, 113-07 feet (winner); Stacy Stutzman, 300-meter hurdles, 50.30 seconds
