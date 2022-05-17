Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 17.
Wednesday, May 18
GIRLS TRACK
Sectional at East Noble results
Angola won the team title with 119 points. Here is a list of the athletes from The Goshen News area that automatically advanced to regionals next week at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
Lakeland: Brooklynn Rettig, high jump (3rd at sectional, 5-01 feet) and Emma Schiffli, pole vault (2nd at sectional, 9-03 feet).
West Noble: Stefany Dominguez, 100-meter dash (3rd at sectional, 13.11 seconds); Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez, 200-meter dash (3rd at sectional, 27.15 seconds); Emily Mawhorter, long jump (2nd at sectional, 16-03.25 feet); the 4X100-meter relay team of Dominguez, Haro-Rodriguez, Mawhorter and Madison Yates (3rd at sectional, 51.42 seconds); the 4X800-meter relay team of Ruby Clark, Ava Bish, Elizabeth Christlieb and Rachel Klages (3rd at sectional, 10:42.95) and Madelyn Bottles, discus throw (2nd at sectional, 112-04 feet) and shot put (3rd at sectional, 30-07 feet).
Westview: Lucy Rensberger (sectional champion in both discus and shot put, 127-05 and 32-05 feet, respectively); Stacy Stutzman, 300 meter hurdles (2nd at sectional, 49.38 seconds) and the 4X400 relay team of Stutzman, Adelyn Rainsberger, Natalie Privett and Penelope Eash (3rd at sectional, 4:20.25).
BASEBALL
Concord 5, South Bend Riley 4
Concord's updated record: 8-14.
Lakeland wins two games
The Lakers beat Hamilton 14-0 and Lakewood Park Christian 13-3 Tuesday, improving to 7-16 on the season.
Fremont 15, West Noble 0
West Noble's updated record: 3-17 (3-7 NECC).
Penn 7, Wawasee 1
Wawasee's updated record: 7-14.
Westview 9, Fairfield 8 (9 innings)
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 8, Westview 6
The Falcons handed the Warriors their first NECC loss of the season in an entertaining contest in Topeka. Updated records for both teams: Fairfield 12-9 (5-3 NECC); Westview 12-3 (8-1 NECC).
South Bend St. Joseph 2, Northridge 1 (8 innings)
In a battle of two of the best pitchers in the state, South Bend freshman Berkeley Zache struck out 21 batters, while Northridge's Abby Hostetler pitched a complete game as well in a low-scoring affair between the two teams. Neither pitcher gave up an earned run in the game.
The Indians won on a walk-off pop fly from Zache in the bottom of the 8th inning. Northridge is now 15-7 on the season.
Lakeland 28, Hamilton 3
Lakeland's updated record: 8-13 (6-4 NECC).
Fremont 22, West Noble 4
West Noble's updated record: 2-15 (1-9 NECC).
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood 173, Wawasee 178, Goshen 179
The Panthers were able to edge the Warriors and RedHawks to pick up two NLC wins at Black Squirrel GC. Cooper Wiens led NorthWood with a 39. Updated records for all three teams: NorthWood 8-2 (3-2 NLC); Wawasee 8-3 (4-2 NLC); Goshen 8-3 (3-2 NLC).
Concord 170, Plymouth 177
The Minutemen picked up their first NLC win of the season, improving to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in conference matches. Liam McDowell led Concord with a 40.
Westview 165, Elkhart 180
Silas Harrer shot an impressive 32 (-4) at Heron Creek to lead the Warriors to a non-conference victory over the Lions.
Lakeland 168, Prairie Heights 182, Angola 182
The Lakers finished the NECC portion of their schedule with a 10-1 record, with its only loss coming to Fairfield by one shot. Tommy Curtis led Lakeland on Tuesday with a 38.
Fremont 173, West Noble 205
The Chargers finish with a 2-9 NECC record.