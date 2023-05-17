Here is a look at the local prep results from Tuesday, May 16.
GIRLS TRACK
West Noble third, Westview sixth at Sectional 13
West Noble finished third in the team standings and Westview sixth in the 11-school field. Angola was the team champion, with East Noble second. Full results can be found here.
West Noble events automatically advancing to regionals with a top-three finish at the sectional are the 100-meter dash (Stefany Rodriguez second), 200-meter dash (Rodriguez, third), 800-meter dash (Lanie Martin, third), 1,600-meter run (Martin, third), 300-meter hurdles (Emily Mawhorter, sectional champion with a time of 48.02 seconds), 4X800-meter relay (Ava Bish, Ruby Clark, Lanie Martin and Rachel Klages, third), long jump (Mawhorter, sectional champ with a distance of 17-01.75 feet), shot put (Kayle Jordan, sectional champ with a throw of 36-09 feet), and discus (Jordan, second).
For Westview, they automatically advanced to regionals in the 800-meter run (Adelyn Rainsberger, sectional champion with a time of 2:25.54), 300-meter hurdles (Stacy Stutzman, third), 4X400-meter relay (Kamryn Miller, Kiana Mast, Stutzman and Rainsberger, second), pole vault (Gwendolynn Owsley, third), shot put (Lucy Rensberger, second) and discus (Rensberger, sectional champion with a throw of 122-10 feet).
Note: a full report from Sectional 7 at Warsaw, featuring 10 of our 12 coverage area teams, can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Bethany Christian 3, Elkhart Christian 2
Tyson Chupp pitched a complete game for the Bruins, striking out seven to help them finish tied with ECA atop the final Hoosier Plains Conference standings. Both teams went 5-1 in conference games, with the two splitting their matchups (ECA beat Bethany, 11-10, Monday night). Bethany now has an overall record of 9-9 and ECA 7-6.
Elkhart 11, Mishawaka 9 (8 innings)
The Lions pulled off an upset victory over the Cavemen, handing Mishawaka just its third loss of the season. Cooper Schoetzow had the go-ahead RBI triple, with Sammy Asbury then hitting a single to score Schoetzow to provide the insurance run for Elkhart. The Lions improve to 9-14 with the victory.
Wawasee 3, Manchester 2
Ty Brooks' RBI single in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as the Warriors picked up the win in a game played at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne. Kaleb Salazar pitched a complete game for Wawasee, who improves to 3-19 on the season with the win.
Fremont 12, West Noble 6
The Chargers had 11 total hits, but it wasn't enough in a loss to the Eagles. They are now 3-15 (2-7 NECC).
Fairfield 3, Westview 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Elkhart 8, Warsaw 7 (9 innings)
Shea Hull hit a walk-off solo home run to win the game for the Lions. Warsaw went ahead 7-0 after two innings, with the Lions then scoring three runs in the third, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and then the one in the bottom of the ninth. Elkhart improves to 6-19 with the win.
Fairfield 10, Westview 0 (5 innings)
Jayslynn Hall's two-RBI double helped the Falcons seal the victory by run-rule. Ava Bontrager hit a home run and had five total RBIs in the game to help Fairfield bring its record to 14-11 (7-2 NECC). Westview is now 4-12 (1-8 NECC).
West Noble 5, Fremont 4
Alayna DeLong's two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie, with the Chargers then holding on to pick up an NECC victory over the Eagles. West Noble improves to 6-12 (3-6 NECC) with the win.
Jimtown 6, NorthWood 0
After allowing no hits in a win over SB Washington Monday, the Jimmies surrendered just two to NorthWood in a non-conference road victory Tuesday night. The updated records for both teams is Jimtown 14-8 and NorthWood 8-15.
Elkhart Christian 21, SB Washington 9 (6 innings)
Chloe Herbster had five RBIs, while Brianna Ehninger had four of the Eagles' 18 hits as they knocked off the Panthers in non-conference action. ECA is now 6-7 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Elkhart Christian wins HPC Championship Meet
The four schools that play golf in the Hoosier Plains Conference played a nine-hole tournament at Knollwood GC, with the Elkhart Christian Eagles shooting a 182, Trinity at Greenlawn 184, Bethany Christian 194 and Lakeland Christian 237. Aiden Hibbard was the individual medalist with a 38.
Northridge 158, Goshen 181, Mishawaka 195
The Raiders wrapped up a 7-0 record in NLC nine-hole matches by comfortably beating the RedHawks and the Cavemen at Meadow Valley GC. Senior Brock Reschly led Northridge with a 35 on Senior Night. Goshen's top scorer was Myles McLaughlin with a 43. Northridge is now 15-0 (7-0 NLC) and Goshen 8-3 (2-3 NLC) on the season.