Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, May 11.
BASEBALL
Westview 8, Angola 5
The Warriors have now won five of their last seven games.
NorthWood 11, Bethany Christian 1 (5 innings)
Jacob Raasch had five RBI in the victory for the Panthers.
Eastside 10, Lakeland 0
Owen Willard threw a no-hitter for the Blazers in the win.
Jimtown 8, Concord 7
Elkhart 8, Fairfield 1
Central Noble 13, West Noble 10
Northridge 5, Penn 4
SOFTBALL
Mishawaka 1, Northridge 0
The Cavemen now lead the NLC with the victory over the Raiders. Mishawaka is 6-0 in conference games, with Northridge now 9-1 in those contests.
Fairfield 16, Mishawaka Marian 5
Kayla Miller had a five-hit day to lead the Falcons in non-conference action.
Eastside 12, Lakeland 1 (6 innings)
Central Noble 10, West Noble 3
Westview 9, Angola 7
NorthWood 6, Wawasee 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, Angola 1
The Falcons secured the NECC championship with the victory. Fairfield is 11-0 overall and 8-0 in conference matches.
Concord 5, Jimtown 0
Central Noble 3, Lakeland 2
Goshen 4, Warsaw 1
BOYS GOLF
Plymouth 183, Goshen 171, Warsaw 161
Northridge 162, Wawasee 198
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
NLC meet at Warsaw
Note: Lakeland vs. Westview boys golf results were not reported.
